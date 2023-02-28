GTA 5 PC hack alert: Rockstar Social Club still seems exploitable, according to recent reports

GTA Online is one of the most renowned multiplayer titles in the gaming industry, with a large and active player base. But the game has been the subject of several contentious debates over the past few months.

Just a month after Rockstar Games updated the game's security, hackers and modders have once again discovered a method to exploit the multiplayer game.

This one is a bit of a surprise to the community as the exploit has previously appeared and was fixed by the gaming company. Its reappearance has once again irritated fans, and this time the exploiters have also allegedly jeopardized Rockstar Games' official accounts.

Hackers regaining access to GTA Online players' Social Club accounts by exploiting previously patched loophole

MCbcMC2005 @MCbcMC2005



twitter.com/MCbcMC2005/sta… MCbcMC2005 @MCbcMC2005

socialclub.rockstargames.com/crew/instytut_…



Thanks @GhillieYT @TezFunz2 @WildBrick142 Rockstar restored my access to the Instytut Lorenca crew. Let's hope the bug is patched, I don't want to go through the recovery process again.Thanks @PLTytus @videotech_ for bringing the matter to people's attention Rockstar restored my access to the Instytut Lorenca crew. Let's hope the bug is patched, I don't want to go through the recovery process again.socialclub.rockstargames.com/crew/instytut_…Thanks @PLTytus @GhillieYT @TezFunz2 @WildBrick142 @videotech_ for bringing the matter to people's attention https://t.co/09lOGuaruG Instytut Lorenca has been stolen again. Despite a strong password and two-step verification. And this means that once again your accounts are not safe. Instytut Lorenca has been stolen again. Despite a strong password and two-step verification. And this means that once again your accounts are not safe.twitter.com/MCbcMC2005/sta…

On February 27, 2023, Twitter user MCbcMC2005 (Twitter/MCbcMC2005) shared a post alerting the Grand Theft Auto Online community about a resurfaced exploit in the Rockstar Games Social Club application.

The issue is known as the "Two-factor Authentication Exploit," in which hackers circumvent all security measures the gaming studio gives to protect Social Club accounts and gain access to them.

According to reports, the hackers target well-known GTA Online crews and their owner accounts. Once they can access it, they delete the complete crew or sell the account to other bidders through illegal trades.

A user MCbcMC2005 is the proprietor of the Instytut Lorenca GTA Online crew, which hackers have targeted twice. Furthermore, Rockstar's official Social Club team, named Rockstar Games, has reportedly also been compromised.

Liam @billsyliamgta Social Club seriously needs reworking with new security and UI improvements. The official Rockstar Games crew used for live streams has been hacked - including one of the member’s accounts (possibly more). Social Club seriously needs reworking with new security and UI improvements. The official Rockstar Games crew used for live streams has been hacked - including one of the member’s accounts (possibly more). https://t.co/m2wUJoz540

As seen in the tweet above by Liam (Twitter/billsyliamgta), the gaming studio’s official crew has been hacked by a user named Angelic. They shared a post in the community’s timeline mentioning two other names: Market and Unkillable.

GhillieMaster (Twitter/GhillieYT), a popular gaming YouTuber, also addressed the problem and chastised Rockstar Games for failing to provide a definitive solution to the issue, which has been present for over a year.

Nick @GhillieYT Social club accounts are getting stolen via social engineering bypassing all forms of security and Rockstar hasn’t done anything about it. Been happening for almost a year now. Crews being stolen and sold off 🤷‍♂️ Social club accounts are getting stolen via social engineering bypassing all forms of security and Rockstar hasn’t done anything about it. Been happening for almost a year now. Crews being stolen and sold off 🤷‍♂️

They said that the hackers are using "social engineering" to get around any security measures put in place by the gaming studio. GhillieMaster further added:

“They will take your account without you even knowing if you don’t check your email. As I said. It bypasses any security on the account. It’s a rockstar support issue.”

While the GTA Online community remains upset at Rockstar Games for allowing the exploits to happen again, insiders and game data miners have called out the company and asked for a complete redesign of the Social Club application from the ground up.

Ben @videotech_ @MCbcMC2005 It seems when security issue appears, it’s patched up then another exploit appears out of nowhere. @MCbcMC2005 It seems when security issue appears, it’s patched up then another exploit appears out of nowhere.

Ben (Twitter/videotech_), a Rockstar Games insider, added that hackers always find a way around Rockstar Games' security measures after they have been fixed.

Poll : 0 votes