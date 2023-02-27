Rockstar Games Social Club for GTA Online seems to be compromised again

Over the last few months, Rockstar Games and GTA Online have been at the center of heated arguments, and they are far from over. While the gaming studio and players recovered from the Remote Code Execution exploit merely a month ago, they are now confronted with an old security problem that has been going on for some time.

The notorious "Rockstar Social Club Two-factor Authentication Exploit" on PC has reappeared, targeting the same users as before. While the gaming studio has yet to address the issue formally, data miners claim the exploit has once again put players' GTA Online accounts at risk of getting hacked.

Resurfaced Social Club exploit again haunts GTA Online PC players for their online security

On February 27, 2023, a Twitter user named MCbcMC2005 (Twitter/MCbcMC2005) shared a tweet informing Grand Theft Auto Online players about the resurfaced Two-Factor Authentication exploits in the game.

MCbcMC2005 @MCbcMC2005



twitter.com/MCbcMC2005/sta… MCbcMC2005 @MCbcMC2005

socialclub.rockstargames.com/crew/instytut_…



Thanks @GhillieYT @TezFunz2 @WildBrick142 Rockstar restored my access to the Instytut Lorenca crew. Let's hope the bug is patched, I don't want to go through the recovery process again.Thanks @PLTytus @videotech_ for bringing the matter to people's attention Rockstar restored my access to the Instytut Lorenca crew. Let's hope the bug is patched, I don't want to go through the recovery process again.socialclub.rockstargames.com/crew/instytut_…Thanks @PLTytus @GhillieYT @TezFunz2 @WildBrick142 @videotech_ for bringing the matter to people's attention https://t.co/09lOGuaruG Instytut Lorenca has been stolen again. Despite a strong password and two-step verification. And this means that once again your accounts are not safe. Instytut Lorenca has been stolen again. Despite a strong password and two-step verification. And this means that once again your accounts are not safe.twitter.com/MCbcMC2005/sta…

MCbcMC2005 is the owner of the GTA Online crew Instytut Lorenca, and they have reported that hackers attempted to hack into their Social Club account and obtain access to their crew again.

After the previous hacking incident, the user applied a strong password and two-step verification. Still, the hackers could completely bypass all security measures implemented by the gaming studio. They also mentioned that other players are also at risk of being exploited by these hackers.

In another post, the user claimed that the official GTA Online crew of Rockstar Games had also been stolen from the website. The crew, which goes by the same name as the gaming studio, has 60 members, all of whom are said to be developers and employees of the company.

Popular gaming YouTuber GhillieMaster (Twitter/GhillieYT) also reported the exploits and claimed that Social Club accounts are being stolen using "social engineering" and getting around all standard security measures. They accused Rockstar Games of failing to resolve the problem despite its existence for nearly a year. The tweet also claimed that stolen crews were sold to other GTA Online players.

Nick @GhillieYT Social club accounts are getting stolen via social engineering bypassing all forms of security and Rockstar hasn’t done anything about it. Been happening for almost a year now. Crews being stolen and sold off 🤷‍♂️ Social club accounts are getting stolen via social engineering bypassing all forms of security and Rockstar hasn’t done anything about it. Been happening for almost a year now. Crews being stolen and sold off 🤷‍♂️

Ben (Twitter/videotech_), a Rockstar Games insider, stated that the Social Club application requires a full redesign on the backend to avoid these types of exploits.

Ben @videotech_ @MCbcMC2005 At this point, the Social Club requires a complete rework. The website has definitely aged a lot and most of the code has originated from pre-2013. Sure, the UX was revamped but the backend has been left to rot for nearly a decade. @MCbcMC2005 At this point, the Social Club requires a complete rework. The website has definitely aged a lot and most of the code has originated from pre-2013. Sure, the UX was revamped but the backend has been left to rot for nearly a decade.

They further stated that despite the user interface changing occasionally, the source codes were written before the game's release, which has undoubtedly become outdated. This makes it simple for modern hackers to take advantage of the service’s weak framework, even after it has been patched by the gaming company several times.

Ben @videotech_ @MCbcMC2005 It seems when security issue appears, it’s patched up then another exploit appears out of nowhere. @MCbcMC2005 It seems when security issue appears, it’s patched up then another exploit appears out of nowhere.

User MCbcMC2005’s crew was hacked and exploited in October 2022, and they have been targeted again. GTA Online players are advised to change their Social Club password to a complex and strong one and update their profiles with the highest security measures.

Poll : 0 votes