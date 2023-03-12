GTA Online Union Depository Contract glitch lets players earn nearly $1,000,000 every few minutes

There is a new handy glitch in GTA Online that allows players to continually repeat the Union Depository Contract finale. Combine that with the current event week to get nearly $1,000,000 per run. This week's update gives triple cash and RP to all Robbery Contract finales, which includes the Union Depository Contract.

That means players can earn between $810,000 to $1,012,500 per completion of this mission. The above number factors in KDJ and Sessanta's 10% cut. Solo players will only get $810,000, whereas the leader in a group of four can earn $1,012,500. Do note that those who aren't the hosts will make significantly less.

Note: You must own an Auto Shop to do this exploit.

How to do the new Union Depository Contract glitch in GTA Online to make a ton of money

The above embed contains some very important hyperlinks in the description. GTA Online players should open this video in a new tab and then scroll down to the section with all the hyperlinks. The following image shows what you're looking for regarding this step in the newly popular Union Depository Contract glitch.

On the video embedded above, click on the link relevant to your platform (Image via BeatsDown)

All platforms have a different playlist. Click on the one relevant to you. This article will use the PS5 Playlist as an example, but other platforms will follow a similar process. The main difference is that they're bookmarking a different playlist.

Make sure to click on "Add to Game" (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online players can click on "Add to Game" to bookmark the playlist. You will know that you have done this step correctly if you see "Add to Game" has been replaced by "Remove From Game."

Restart GTA Online if you're already logged in. Otherwise, boot up the game and head to your Auto Shop.

Performing the Union Depository Contract glitch

This is the next step in the exploit (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online players without an Auto Shop cannot perform the following steps. Let's look at the above image as an example. Do you notice how none of the three jobs on the whiteboard are The Union Depository Contract? That's fine. You can still do the contract finale glitch.

By now, you should have already bookmarked the playlist from the previous section of this guide. You must now go near the whiteboard and register as a CEO or VIP.

You can now select the Bookmarked Playlist (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here is a quick step-by-step guide on what to do next from this spot:

Pause the game. Go to "Online." Select "Playlists." Select "My Bookmarked Playlists." Pick what you bookmarked from earlier. On the PS5, it's called "Union contract." Start it.

You should then see something similar to the following image.

Adjust the settings however you'd like (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online players will make the most money from the Union Depository Contract finale by doing it in a group. It's still possible to solo it, you'll just earn less money. One detail you might notice by now is that you never needed to do the following missions:

Planning Work: Elevator Key

Planning Work: Vault Code

This bookmarked playlist skipped that, which saves you time. That's one advantage of this newly popular glitch.

You should see the finale start by this point (Image via Rockstar Games)

Complete The Union Depository Contract like normal. Once you beat the mission, you mustn't restart the job. Instead, use the continue feature to move on from the completion screen. Afterwards, return to your whiteboard and start the glitched playlist to repeat the whole process.

PC players must complete a random mission before attempting this exploit again. Also, some must restart their game to bypass the cooldown. In conclusion, here is what this glitch does:

You can skip the preparation missions.

You can constantly do this finale with very little wait time between sessions.

You don't need the contract on your whiteboard to do it.

GTA Online players can earn roughly $1,000,000 every ten minutes or so, depending on their efficiency. Be careful not to abuse it too much to avoid getting banned.

