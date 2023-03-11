Why Auto Shop is the best investment in GTA Online before upcoming Los Santos Drug Wars Last Dose DLC

GTA Online's Auto Shop has received several major bonuses in the event week listed before the Los Santos Drug Wars Last Dose DLC. If there were a business to invest in before next week's update, it would be this one. Here is a quick overview of all the buffs available through March 15, 2023.

3x cash and RP on Client Jobs, Robbery Contract Finales, and Exotic Exports

40% discount on all Auto Shops and their modifications

This discount will be valuable if GTA Online players don't own this property yet. Likewise, all the triple cash bonuses will make this business quite profitable until Los Santos Drug Wars: The Last Dose launches.

GTA Online's Auto Shop is a great business to own before Los Santos Drug Wars: The Last Dose debuts

These are the locations where you can buy this business (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here are the potential Auto Shop locations that GTA Online players might be interested in purchasing this week and their 40% discounted costs:

Mission Row: $1,002,000

$1,002,000 Strawberry: $1,023,000

$1,023,000 Rancho: $1,050,000

$1,050,000 Burton: $1,098,000

$1,098,000 La Mesa: $1,152,000

It's not important which one gamers buy. Pick any of the convenient locations to take advantage of the triple bonuses offered until the Los Santos Drug Wars: The Last Dose update launches.

You can purchase this business from Maze Bank Foreclosures after speaking to Mimi in the LS Car Meet.

Triple cash and RP this week

A promotional image tied to Client Jobs (Image via Rockstar Games)

There are three ways to make money with Auto Shops:

Client Jobs: You customize a client's car to their liking and deliver it to them.

You customize a client's car to their liking and deliver it to them. Robbery Contract Finales: These are missions that players can opt to do.

These are missions that players can opt to do. Exotic Exports: You can deliver specific vehicles listed on a blackboard for cash.

All three activities offer 3x cash and RP through March 15, 2023. Client Jobs aren't always available, but they are quick to complete. Alternatively, a person can send their staff members to deliver the cars to the client, albeit it's likely that less money will be earned this way.

Robbery Contract Finales can be quite profitable (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here is a list of all Robbery Contracts this week with 3x bonuses:

The Bank Contract: $534,000

$534,000 The Data Contract: $510,000

$510,000 The Superdollar Deal: $555,000

$555,000 The Prison Contract: $525,000

$525,000 The Agency Deal: $546,000

$546,000 The E.C.U. Job: $516,000

$516,000 The Lost Contract: $540,000

$540,000 The Union Depository Contract: $900,000 to $1,125,000

Gamers will see three of the above jobs on their blackboard. Pick any of the ones that interest you.

Exotic Exports is the final moneymaker to discuss (Image via Rockstar Games)

Finally, players fortunate enough to stumble onto some vehicles wanted in the blackboard of their Auto Shop can deliver them to Terminal for sale. Apart from this moneymaker, this property also includes other handy features such as:

5% discount on all modifications

A garage to store more cars

Some Arcade Games

The ability to invite other players into this property

GTA Online players can still make good money from Auto Shops in future weeks. It's just that all the triple cash and RP bonuses won't be present by then. The next event week should showcase the debut of The Last Dose storyline missions.

