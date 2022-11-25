How to make money with an Auto Shop in GTA Online

If you want to make money from a recently purchased Auto Shop in GTA Online, you have several options to consider. This property has quite a good variety of moneymakers worth exploring here. Basically, you have the following:
- Auto Shop Service
- Contracts
- Exotic Exports
There's more diversity here than with most businesses in GTA Online, so it can seem a bit overwhelming at first glance. However, all three of those options are easy to understand once you know what they're about and how you earn money from them.
GTA Online guide: How to make money with an Auto Shop
Auto Shop Service is a feature where you customize a client's car according to their needs and then deliver it to them. If you own a Clubhouse already, you should know that this feature is very similar to what you do with clients' motorcycles.
For those who don't know, here is the basic gist of this feature:
- You wait for a client to deliver their ride to your Auto Shop
- You can choose to customize it whenever you're ready
- Once you're willing to customize it, you just need to follow the list of what the client wants
- After finishing up the customization part of this feature, you must choose how you wish to deliver it
- You have two options for delivery
- The first method is that you drive it yourself
- The second method is to give the keys to the car to a random staff member
If you want to make as much money as possible, you should follow the client's requests down to a tee and deliver the car yourself. The staff members of this property are quite incompetent, meaning that you will lose a noticeable amount of money by giving them the keys.
The next way to make money with Auto Shops in GTA Online is via Contracts. There is a whiteboard upstairs with three different jobs. Pick the one you wish to do. Do note that the payment is listed on the whiteboard, so you can easily opt to pick the highest-paying ones if you'd like.
Here is a list of Contracts and their payouts for non-event weeks:
- The Data Contract: $170,000
- The E.C.U. Job: $172,000
- The Prison Contract: $175,000
- The Bank Contract: $178,000
- The Lost Contract: $180,000
- The Agency Deal: $182,000
- The Superdollar Deal: $185,000
- The Union Depository Contract: $300,000~$375,000
The amount of money that you get from the Union Depository Contract depends on the number of players on the job. Otherwise, the other numbers shown here are static.
The final way to make money from an Auto Shop in GTA Online is through Exotic Exports. You just need to complete at least one Contract to unlock this feature. Once you're done, simply go to the blackboard and look at the cars that are listed there.
You can steal up to ten cars a day, with there being 100 possible different spawns to find them. Some Auto Shop owners may prefer one moneymaker over another in GTA Online, so try them all out if you choose to purchase this property.
