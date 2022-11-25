How to make money with an Auto Shop in GTA Online

If you want to make money from a recently purchased Auto Shop in GTA Online, you have several options to consider. This property has quite a good variety of moneymakers worth exploring here. Basically, you have the following:

Auto Shop Service

Contracts

Exotic Exports

There's more diversity here than with most businesses in GTA Online, so it can seem a bit overwhelming at first glance. However, all three of those options are easy to understand once you know what they're about and how you earn money from them.

GTA Online guide: How to make money with an Auto Shop

You can customize a client's car here (Image via Rockstar Games)

Auto Shop Service is a feature where you customize a client's car according to their needs and then deliver it to them. If you own a Clubhouse already, you should know that this feature is very similar to what you do with clients' motorcycles.

For those who don't know, here is the basic gist of this feature:

You wait for a client to deliver their ride to your Auto Shop

You can choose to customize it whenever you're ready

Once you're willing to customize it, you just need to follow the list of what the client wants

After finishing up the customization part of this feature, you must choose how you wish to deliver it

You have two options for delivery

The first method is that you drive it yourself

The second method is to give the keys to the car to a random staff member

If you want to make as much money as possible, you should follow the client's requests down to a tee and deliver the car yourself. The staff members of this property are quite incompetent, meaning that you will lose a noticeable amount of money by giving them the keys.

The whiteboard with all the Contracts (Image via Rockstar Games)

The next way to make money with Auto Shops in GTA Online is via Contracts. There is a whiteboard upstairs with three different jobs. Pick the one you wish to do. Do note that the payment is listed on the whiteboard, so you can easily opt to pick the highest-paying ones if you'd like.

Here is a list of Contracts and their payouts for non-event weeks:

The Data Contract: $170,000

$170,000 The E.C.U. Job: $172,000

$172,000 The Prison Contract: $175,000

$175,000 The Bank Contract: $178,000

$178,000 The Lost Contract: $180,000

$180,000 The Agency Deal: $182,000

$182,000 The Superdollar Deal: $185,000

$185,000 The Union Depository Contract: $300,000~$375,000

The amount of money that you get from the Union Depository Contract depends on the number of players on the job. Otherwise, the other numbers shown here are static.

The final way to make money from an Auto Shop in GTA Online is through Exotic Exports. You just need to complete at least one Contract to unlock this feature. Once you're done, simply go to the blackboard and look at the cars that are listed there.

You can steal up to ten cars a day, with there being 100 possible different spawns to find them. Some Auto Shop owners may prefer one moneymaker over another in GTA Online, so try them all out if you choose to purchase this property.

