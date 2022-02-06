How to do Robbery Contracts in GTA Online

GTA Online players should consider doing Robbery Contracts this week.

This feature was first introduced in the Los Santos Tuners update. Robbery Contracts are very similar to heists, albeit on a smaller scale. Players can perform a few setup missions, then top it all off with a big finale. It's a dependable stream of revenue, not to mention a lot of fun.

Rockstar is currently offering double the rewards for these missions. However, these exciting missions are exclusive to a specific property. GTA Online players will need to meet a few requirements first. This article will take a look at what needs to be done.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Here is how GTA Online players can perform the Robbery Contracts

Players will have to grind for money to make it in Los Santos. However, they also have to spend money in the process. The good news is that players will see a return on their investment.

Buy the Auto Shop and complete a mission

Players will first need to visit Mimi at the LS Car Meet. Afterwards, they can head over to Maze Bank Foreclosures. Auto Shops allow players to repair and modify vehicles of their choosing.

There are five locations in the Los Santos area:

Mission Row ($1,670,000)

($1,670,000) Strawberry ($1,705,000)

($1,705,000) Rancho ($1,750,000)

($1,750,000) Burton ($1,830,000)

($1,830,000) La Mesa ($1,920,000)

Shortly afterwards, the players can meet up with Sessanta. She wants them to prove themselves in the following mission:

Setup: Impounded Car (Go to a police station, steal a car, and lose the cops)

GTA Online players can finally get started with Robbery Contracts. They should check out the Job Board, located outside the office. Up to three contracts will be made available at any given time.

List of Robbery Contracts

There are eight different Robbery Contracts in GTA Online. Six of them were released in the summer of 2021, while two more were added shortly afterwards.

Here is the complete list of Robbery Contracts found in the game so far:

Bank Contract (Rob the Fleeca bank)

(Rob the Fleeca bank) Data Contract (Steal files from a Merryweather CEO)

(Steal files from a Merryweather CEO) Superdollar Deal (Stop a military convoy to steal plates)

(Stop a military convoy to steal plates) Prison Contract (Eliminate a few prisoners)

(Eliminate a few prisoners) Agency Deal (Find the location of a narcotics recipe)

(Find the location of a narcotics recipe) E.C.U. Job (Steal a prototype engine from a moving train)

(Steal a prototype engine from a moving train) Lost Contract (Attack the Lost MC labs and steal their shipment)

(Attack the Lost MC labs and steal their shipment) Union Depository Contract (Break into a secure vault)

Each contract involves two preparation missions, followed by a prominent finale. Below is an example featuring the Bank Contract:

Thermal Chargers (Find a way to burn through the bank vault)

(Find a way to burn through the bank vault) Signal Jammers (Install devices to block alarm signals)

(Install devices to block alarm signals) The Robberies (Steal the cash and deliver it to the client)

GTA Online players can also choose between specific loadouts for each mission. They are limited to what the game provides them.

GTA Online to give 2x rewards this week

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



• 2X LS Car Meet Rep on Pursuit Series Races

• Double Rewards on Robbery Contracts and Exotic Exports

• 2X GTA$ on Auto Shop Client Jobs



Plus Sumo returns with 2X Rewards, and more: Los Santos Tuners Bonuses• 2X LS Car Meet Rep on Pursuit Series Races• Double Rewards on Robbery Contracts and Exotic Exports• 2X GTA$ on Auto Shop Client JobsPlus Sumo returns with 2X Rewards, and more: rsg.ms/f13accc Los Santos Tuners Bonuses• 2X LS Car Meet Rep on Pursuit Series Races• Double Rewards on Robbery Contracts and Exotic Exports• 2X GTA$ on Auto Shop Client JobsPlus Sumo returns with 2X Rewards, and more: rsg.ms/f13accc https://t.co/apGnGBc6p9

Also Read Article Continues below

Robbery Contracts are a reliable source of income for GTA Online. However, it's even more lucrative for the rest of the week than before. Players will receive twice the cash and reputation just by completing these jobs.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar