How to play Junk Energy Skydives for 2x Cash and RP in GTA Online (June 2 to June 7)

The Junk Energy Skydive missions are freemode events that GTA Online players can participate in at any session. They are an upgrade to the standard parachuting tasks and offer higher rewards. With the latest weekly update, Rockstar Games increased the cash and RP rewards for Junk Energy Skydives, and players can now earn double rewards until June 7, 2023. You can also finish the entire series to earn bonus rewards.

Although these missions have been in the game since July 2022, many new players still find them difficult to complete. This article explains how you can finish all Junk Energy Skydive missions for double the cash and RP in GTA Online.

The GTA Online Junk Energy Skydive missions require precision and timing to land safely

Rockstar Games added a total of 25 Junk Energy Skydive freemode missions in GTA Online. However, these are daily events, and you can only complete 10 of them per day. The game selects mission spawn locations randomly and changes them after 24 real-life hours.

You can locate them on the map by looking for a white parachute icon with a J on top. Here are the locations where these icons can appear:

LSIA La Puerta Vespucci Canals Del Perro Pier Little Seoul Pillbox Hill La Mesa FIB Headquarters Alta Rockford Hills Banham Canyon Tongva Valley Baytree Canyon Land Act Dam Palmer-Taylor Power Station Grand Senora Desert Sandy Shores Airfield Zancudo River Mount Josiah Cassidy Creek McKenzie Field Procopio Beach Alamo Sea Mount Chiliad Paleto Bay

When you arrive at these specific locations, look for a Junk Energy parachute or a small Junk Energy booth. Either will spawn you in a helicopter, ready to jump. You must fly through each checkpoint in the air and land safely in the landing zone to complete the mission in GTA Online.

However, these are different than normal parachute missions, and you have to freefall in the air through some of the checkpoints. While regular checkpoints are marked yellow and are vertical, freefall checkpoints are blue and horizontal. You must detach your parachutes at the right time to perfectly hit these checkpoints.

There are usually 10 checkpoints with a touchdown marker. When you finish the mission, you will receive a maximum reward of $5,000 and 2,500 RP. However, as of the most recent weekly update in GTA Online, you can now win up to $10,000 and 5,000 RP per jump. The reward is decided by the following three conditions:

All Checkpoints Hit

Par Time Beaten

Accurate Landing

Complete all 10 daily challenges in GTA Online to earn an extra $50,000, and if you complete them with the gold medal, you'll get another $50,000. While the standard daily possible reward amount is $150,000, the 2x benefits allow you to earn up to $300,000 per day.

