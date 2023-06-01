New GTA Online Podium and Prize Cars (June 1 to June 7, 2023)

While the new Grand Theft Auto Online weekly update is yet to be released in the multiplayer game, GTAFormus insiders revealed some of the upcoming features as well as new vehicles for the Diamond Casino & Resort Podium and Los Santos Car Meet Prize Ride. Players will receive the Declasse Drift Tampa and BF Weevil as rewards. The weekly event will begin on June 1, 2023, and the cars will be redeemable until June 7, 2023.

These vehicles are a one-time reward that players can win for free. Although most players ignore Podium and Prize Ride cars, this week's rewards are some of the most valuable cars in the game, and you should not pass them up.

Rockstar Games to add the Declasse Drift Tampa as Podium Vehicle and BF Weevil as the Prize Ride car in the latest GTA Online weekly update

Leaked information about the June 1 weekly update (Image via GTAForums)

Rockstar Games will allegedly add the muscular Declasse Drift Tampa as a Podium Vehicle inside The Diamond Casino & Resort. It is a sports car in GTA Online that usually costs $995,000 from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website. The car has a gothic vibe with a bulky body that looks absolutely stunning with the proper modifications.

However, to get it, players must spin the Lucky Wheel and win the Podium Vehicle reward in GTA Online. It is important to note that the Lucky Wheel has 19 other rewards, so there is only a 5% chance of winning the Podium reward. Nonetheless, players can keep trying until June 7, 2023, if they don’t win it on their first try.

The Drift Tampa is inspired by the real-life 1964-1973 Ford Mustang and 1970-1971 Dodge Dart. As the name implies, it is a drift car in GTA Online, and pro riders can take it for a smooth spin through Los Santos' streets. Players can also use it in off-road races, but the lowered suspension may cause issues on bumpy roads.

Along with the Drift Tampa, the gaming studio is also providing the BF Weevil as the Prize Ride at the Los Santos Car Meet on Popular Street. However, getting it is a little difficult because players must win three Pursuit Race Series races in a row for three days.

Many players may dismiss it as a small vehicle, but the BF Weevil is a hidden gem in the game. Its custom variant, the BF Weevil Custom, is the fastest car in GTA Online without any Hao's Special Works Performance upgrades.

This means that players on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC (including PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S) can take the Weevil to Benny's Original Motor Works garage to upgrade it to the custom variant. Winning it from the LSCM will also eliminate the initial cost.

Poll : Which car is most appealing to you? Drift Tampa BF Weevil 0 votes