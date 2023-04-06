GTA Online Bunker glitch lets players complete Shooting Range gun challenges with ease

Money glitches are one of the most common exploits in GTA Online, and players frequently look for them to gain an unfair advantage over others. However, the game contains a number of other glitches that reward players in one way or another. Recently, a YouTuber named Estractz shared a Bunker business glitch that allows players to quickly complete the Bunker Shooting Range challenge and unlock various associated perks.

Although Rockstar Games has been aggressive in addressing game-breaking glitches in GTA Online, the studio has overlooked this one despite players exploiting it for several months now.

How to complete all Bunker Shooting Range challenges using glitch in GTA Online

On December 14, 2022, Estractz posted a video titled Easy Bunker Shooting Range Glitch Complete All Tiers Works On All Platforms where they demonstrated the glitch. Unlike other GTA Online money glitches, it rewards players with apparel, increased weapon loadout, and custom skins for weapons.

Before proceeding, one must have the Bunker Shooting Range and a gun locker inside their Bunkers. Players can also use other gun lockers set up in other properties in the game. According to the YouTuber, players must first go to the locker and apply the following settings:

Melee Weapons: Hide all

Pistols: Hide all

Machine Guns: Hide all

Rifles: Hide all

Shotguns: Hide all

Sniper Rifles: Hide all

Heavy Weapons: Custom Loadout, Widowmaker/Minigun: Show, everything else: Hide

Explosives: Custom Loadout. Set any one explosive weapon to show and hide everything else.

Thereafter, visit the GTA Online Bunker Shooting Range, open the Interaction Menu, open the Inventory list, and select Disable Custom Weapon Loadout.

Next, access the shooting range and begin any of the six challenge categories. The YouTuber stated that they were unable to participate in the SMG challenge for unknown reasons, but everything else was fine.

Choose any of your desired challenges and wait for the countdown to end. Then, open the Interaction Menu and select the Enable Custom Weapon Loadout option from the Inventory list.

According to Estractz, this should remove the mission-provided weapon from your character's hand and spawn a Widowmaker or Minigun based on your previously selected settings in GTA 5 Online. Complete the challenge using the new weapon, which should be easy at this point.

Each Bunker Shooting Range challenge category has three tiers. The YouTuber stated that players must exit the shooting area, disable the custom weapon loadout, and then return for the next challenge. This process must be repeated after completing each tier of the challenge.

By following these steps, players can complete all the challenges quickly. Each tier has some specified rewards and perks in GTA Online that unlock after their completion.

Note: Players are advised to use the glitch at their own risk.

