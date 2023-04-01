5 best Bunker locations in GTA Online in 2023, ranked

Los Santos Airbase Bunkers, popularly known as Bunkers, are undoubtedly one of the best businesses in GTA Online. Rockstar Games added them as part of the Gunrunning DLC update back in June 2017. As such, this is the most profitable business in the game, immediately after the heists. While veteran players may have already established their Bunkers and profited from them over the years, new players generally find it tricky to start their gun-running empire.

Although Bunkers can be purchased directly from the Maze Bank Foreclosures website, Rockstar offers 11 bunker locations, making it a perplexing choice for players. This article lists the five best locations for Bunkers that GTA Online players can purchase in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

5 best Bunker locations to get started with the gun-running business in GTA Online

1) Chumash Bunker - $1,650,000

The Chumash Bunker is arguably one of the best Bunker locations in GTA Online. It's situated in Chumash, close to the Great Ocean Highway and Barbareno Road. Despite being on the west side of the map, it is the closest Bunker to Los Santos with a direct route.

The entry point is conveniently located near a highway, making it easy for players to import and export goods. However, because the Bunker is located on a cliff with the Pacific Ocean at its rear, importers must exercise caution. If you drive recklessly, you may just end up in the water, losing all of your hard-earned goods.

2) Farmhouse Bunker - $2,375,000

The Farmhouse Bunker is the second most popular Bunker location in the game, and is tied with the Chumash Bunker. As such, the GTA Online community remains divided over these two bunker locations as they both offer excellent value for money. However, the Farmhouse Bunker is the most expensive of all, making it difficult for new players to obtain it.

It's located in the Grand Senora Desert, south of the Bolingbroke Penitentiary. The Los Santos Freeway runs just a few meters east of the Bunker, offering directly linked road access. Similar to the Chumash Bunker, the Farmhouse Bunker allows players to easily import and export goods from all corners of the map.

3) Thomson Scrapyard Bunker - $2,290,000

The Thomson Scrapyard Bunker is another good location that's very close to the highway. It's located near the Thomson Scrapyard in the Grand Senora Desert. The Senora Freeway is within visible distance, allowing GTA Online players to easily travel to Los Santos or any corner of Blaine County. It must be mentioned that one must drive a fairly long distance to reach Los Santos.

Despite this disadvantage, many players prefer to buy this Bunker as it's close to most other MC Club businesses in GTA Online. If you want all of your businesses to be in the same area without having to travel far, the Thomson Scrapyard Bunker is an excellent choice.

4) Smoke Tree Road Bunker - $2,205,000

The Smoke Tree Road Bunker is a great choice for GTA Online players who want their Bunkers near the road, but have a limited budget. It's located in the Grand Senora Desert, near Smoke Tree Road and Nowhere Road, just a few meters to the left of the Thomson Scrapyard Bunker.

The Senora Freeway and Route 68 are fairly nearby, allowing easy import and export of goods. The Sandy Shores Airfield is close by, which can be useful in certain situations. Although it's in a relatively open area, players must be cautious of the rough terrain when taking shortcuts.

5) Grand Senora Desert Bunker - $2,120,000

While other Bunkers are near highways or in open areas, the Grand Senora Desert Bunker is right at the center of the map, to the west of the Sandy Shores Airfield runway. Despite the lack of a highway nearby, GTA Online players can easily reach Los Santos by taking the Senora Road.

The airfield here offers an advantage over other locations. Paleto Bay is easily accessible by road as well, but GTA Online players must choose between a long route along the Great Ocean Highway or the hilly roads of Mount Chilliad.

