GTA 6 fans suggest a familiar character's return as hinted by the GTA 5 Last Dose update

The Last Dose update in GTA Online has added the concluding chapter of the Los Santos Drug Wars saga to the game. Rockstar Games has included five new story-based missions, which, while concluding the drug wars plot, do not bring its main protagonist Dr. Isaiah Freidlander’s story to a close.

The gaming studio also failed to include any background information or future ventures of Dr. Freidlander in the multiplayer game. The official Newswire did not provide any details other than his endeavors during the mission; however, astute fans have picked up on some subtle hints and predicted his connection to the upcoming title.

Note: This article contains spoilers from The Last Dose update.

Fans speculate Dr. Isaiah Freidlander's return in GTA 6 after The Last Dose update

Gaming Detective @that1detectiv3 Dr. Friedlander was planning on moving to South America to set up his drug operation before our Online characters stopped him.



Since he survived (and because we know the next GTA is codenamed Project Americas), it’s a very real possibility we see him return in GTA 6. Dr. Friedlander was planning on moving to South America to set up his drug operation before our Online characters stopped him.Since he survived (and because we know the next GTA is codenamed Project Americas), it’s a very real possibility we see him return in GTA 6. https://t.co/yp8grnn50q

On March 18, 2023, Gaming Detective (Twitter/@that1detectiv3), a well-known Rockstar Games insider, shared a breakdown of The Last Dose chapter after its completion. They shared an in-game screenshot of a conversation between Dax and the GTA Online protagonist after completing the Last Dose 4 - Checking In mission.

The conversation between Dax and the GTA Online protagonist

During this mission, Dr. Isaiah Freidlander expressed his intention to relocate to South America and expand his new company, FriedMind Pharmaceutical Corporation; however, in the Last Dose 5 - BDKD mission, the multiplayer protagonist, along with Luchadora, successfully blows up his plan and seizes his company stocks.

Regardless of his failure, Dr. Freidlander escaped the scene using a parachute. Although his current whereabouts are unknown, the Grand Theft Auto community strongly believes that he is alive and has managed to escape to South America.

Taking the gist, Gaming Detective stated that Friedlander could return in the upcoming game. They additionally pointed out that the character was adamant about moving to South America and that the GTA 6 development process is also known as Project Americas. Rockstar Games indirectly teased the upcoming game while leaving an unfinished plot to introduce the villain.

Dr. Freidlander's backstory in Grand Theft Auto 5 and GTA Online

Dr. Isaiah Freidlander was the therapist for Grand Theft Auto 5’s protagonist Michael De Santa. Although initially appearing friendly, he betrayed the protagonist using his personal issues to write a book and profit from it.

During the Abandonment Issues mission, Michael has the choice of killing or sparing the Doctor. Most players chose the former option, and some in-game news reports also previously confirmed his death; however, the multiplayer game resurrected Dr. Freidlander, surprising fans.

