5 reasons why Rockstar should bring back Ned Luke for a GTA Online DLC

GTA Online is a multiplayer version of Grand Theft Auto 5 that includes most of the features from Story Mode. While Rockstar Games has brought most of the characters from single-player to online gameplay, the first protagonist, Michael De Santa, is yet to make his debut.

Although Michael's voice actor and model for his appearance, Ned Luke, is very active on social media and frequently interacts with fans, the gaming studio has not considered bringing him back for a new role as Michael.

Rockstar has previously brought back Shawn Fonteno, Steven Ogg, Slink Johnson, and many others to reprise their respective roles in Grand Theft Auto Online, but there is no word on Ned Luke's return to the franchise. This article outlines five reasons the character should return.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Five solid reasons why Ned Luke should reprise his role as Michael De Santa in GTA Online

1) Michael is the only remaining protagonist to appear in GTA Online

Grand Theft Auto 5 has three protagonists, two of whom have already made multiplayer appearances. Unfortunately, Michael De Santa is the only character who has yet to make a reappearance in the game, even a decade after its release.

Steven Ogg returned as Trevor Philips in the 2015 Heists update, and Shawn Fonteno brought back Franklin Clinton with The Contract DLC update in 2021. Despite numerous requests, fans are still perplexed why Rockstar Games hasn't contemplated Ned Luke for Michael's reappearance.

2) Ned has a very high demand from fans

Ned Luke’s reappearance as Michael De Santa in GTA Online is one of the most requested things from the player base, and they eagerly want to see his multiplayer debut.

The celebrity's social media posts are also frequently flooded with fan comments requesting his reappearance, to which the voice actor responds unfavorably.

The game is nearly ten years old and has almost certainly reached the end of its lifespan. Players want to see Michael's debut in Grand Theft Auto Online before Rockstar Games permanently discontinues it.

3) Ned keeps up with all GTA 5 and online-related news

As previously stated, Ned Luke is active on social media and updated on all Grand Theft Auto 5 and GTA Online news and events. He is also an active player, and in a recent Rockstar Games post about The Last Dose missions, he expressed his excitement for the forthcoming update.

His portrayal of Michael in the multiplayer game would be an intriguing aspect for players as the character could possibly know all that happened in Los Santos and Blaine County during his exile.

Grand Theft Auto games are best known for their current humor and references, and Ned Luke is a complete package in this regard.

4) The showbiz industry in Los Santos has limitless potential

Los Santos is inspired by real-life Los Angeles, and both cities have a thriving showbiz industry. While Michael became a film producer towards the conclusion of GTA 5, the entire industry remains significantly underutilized.

Rockstar Games should bring back Ned Luke to play Michael in the multiplayer game and release an exclusive DLC featuring the character. This could allow players to learn more about the Vinewood industry with Michael as their guide.

5) Michael could be a good mentor for GTA Online protagonists

GTA Online is not a very beginner-friendly game. Although Rockstar initially provided Lamar Davis as a guide, he was also a hustler.

However, Michael has extensive expertise as a criminal and mentor. He helped Franklin become the successful person he is today and could also assist new players in beginning their adventures in the game.

Poll : 0 votes