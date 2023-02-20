How to make millions in GTA Online in 5 simple steps

GTA Online has been a grind fest for a long time. Rockstar Games initially released the title as a simple multiplayer game, but it gradually evolved into businesses and heists, with the ultimate goal of becoming the kingpin of Los Santos.

Grinders and newcomers often find it difficult to keep up with the in-game economy. Making an adequate amount of money and losing a significant portion of it to basic necessities is a major issue for players, and it impedes their path to becoming millionaires.

This guide will explain how to become a millionaire in GTA Online by following a few simple steps.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

How to build consistent income streams and make millions in GTA Online in 2023

Being a millionaire in GTA Online in 2023 is all about careful planning and spending. You must establish a stream of businesses and errands that will generate money even when you’re away from them. While GTA Online offers several money-making methods in 2023, not all of them will make you a fortune. To make money at a faster pace, follow the steps below:

1) Start a low investment-high reward business

GTA Online has a plethora of businesses, each with its own distinct operating style. While these businesses require large initial investments and setups, the new Acid Lab business is unique, and even low-level players can get started right away.

To establish this business, complete all six First Dose series missions. After the last one, the game will reward you with the MTL Brickade 6x6 truck, which serves as the Acid Lab's base.

The business initially generates around $220,000 per batch, but the production value can be increased to nearly $325,000 after upgrading the equipment.

2) Setup the Agency business

Once you've established a steady stream of income from the Acid Lab, set aside some funds to purchase an Agency. It is one of the most useful properties in GTA Online, as it unlocks two income sources.

After purchasing the property, complete all of the requirements to unlock Dr. Dre's VIP Contract. The mission pays out $1 million in cash upon completion and can be repeated.

Franklin's Payphone Hits assassination missions are also among the highest and fastest money-making errands in the game.

3) Buy the Kosatka submarine to unlock the Cayo Perico Heist

Dr. Dre's VIP Contract should have made you a millionaire by now, but if you want to increase your cash flow even more, buy a Kosatka and pull off the Cayo Perico Heist. It is currently the most popular money-making method in GTA Online, and you can do it alone to reap all the benefits.

4) Setup a Bunker

Bunker is one of the most profitable businesses in the game, but it takes some time to reap the benefits. Nonetheless, if you want to have additional income sources in the game, you must invest in one. A full batch of Bunker products generates around $1 million.

5) Invest in an Aircraft hangar

Aircraft hangars are also a profitable source of income, but they require a significant amount of manpower and time. You should invest in this business and keep it stacked so that you can sell it when its value increases.

A full batch of hangar cargo in GTA Online can bring in anywhere from $1,200,000 to $5,670,000.

If you carefully follow the preceding steps, you should be a millionaire by step three or four. Aside from that, you can also engage with other businesses to supplement your income.

