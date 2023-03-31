GTA Online Cocaine Lockup guide: Best location, setup, & more for beginners

The Cocaine Lockup is one of the most prominent businesses in GTA Online. Rockstar Games added it with the Bikers update in 2016 and improved its functions twice in 2022. It is currently one of the most profitable businesses in the game and players have been grinding it out for years.

However, beginners are still perplexed as to how to acquire the Cocaine Lockup business and make profits from it. Rockstar Games made the establishment process a little tricky by adding multiple layers to unlock it.

This article provides a brief guide on how GTA Online players can set up their own Cocaine Lockups in 2023.

Easy steps to set up a Cocaine Lockup in GTA Online in 2023

The Cocaine Lockup is part of the MC business and requires players to purchase and set up their MC Clubhouses in GTA Online.

Rockstar Games has 12 Clubhouse locations with varying prices and amenities. While fans can choose their preferred location, the Great Chaparral Clubhouse is one of the most popular within the community. It has a starting price of $200,000 and is located roughly at the center of the map, with easy access to highways.

After completing the MC Clubhouse setup, players should register as an MC President and access the laptop inside the office. It runs on The Open Road network and allows them to purchase various MC Club businesses in GTA Online.

After connecting to the network, click the Buy Businesses tab in the main panel and then select Cocaine from the categories to filter them out. Rockstar Games offers the following four Cocaine Lockup locations for purchase:

Alamo Sea, near Marina Drive: $975,000

Paleto Bay, near Great Ocean Highway: $1,098,000

Elysian Island, near Chupacabra Street: $1,462,500

Morningwood, near Boulevard Del Perro: $1,852,500

Similar to the Clubhouse, GTA Online players have the liberty to establish their Cocaine Lockup in any of the four locations. However, the community strongly advises purchasing one that is close to the Clubhouse or other MC Club businesses.

If players have purchased the Great Chaparral Clubhouse, the Alamo Sea is the best place to set up the Cocaine Lab.

After purchasing, they should proceed to the business to complete the setup process. Access the laptop connected to The Open Road network and click the Set Up button. They'll be provided with a small source mission by Lester Crest also known as LJT. Once the mission is completed, the Cocaine Lockup will begin production.

GTA Online players are also advised to purchase upgrades for their Cocaine Lockups. The Equipment Upgrade ($935,000) and Staff Upgrade ($390,000) are essential to increase the profits generated by the business.

Once everything is done, keep on stealing or buying supplies from time to time to keep the enterprise up and running.

