GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update (PS4/Xbox One): Download size, new features, and more

The GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update is live, and players can begin the new quest after a phone call from Vincent Effenburger in Freemode. However, some might wonder about the download size of this new update on platforms like the PS4 and Xbox One. Luckily, they don't have to download anything to play the new Farm Raid quest, as it has only been unlocked by Rockstar Games.

A similar strategy was used by the studio during last year's The Last Dose update, which was the continuation of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC's first half, The First Dose, which launched in December 2022.

In this article, we take a closer look at everything you need to know about the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update.

GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update adds new missions and vehicles without any downloads required

The GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update is available on platforms like PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. However, it has no download size as the quest has only been unlocked from December 2023's The Chop Shop DLC's drip feed.

All that is required to start the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid is a phone call from Vincent Effenburger. It gets triggered after you spend a few minutes in Freemode in a GTA Online session.

Then, you can head over to the Vespucci police station, indicated with a yellow V on the map, to start the first mission, Slush Fund. Notably, the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid requires completing multiple setup missions before the finale, which is the pattern followed by heists and even the recently added Salvage Yard Robberies.

More Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update features

Official screenshot of the new police car released today (Image via Rockstar Games)

Along with the brand new quest, three new vehicles have debuted with the GTA Online update today. The most anticipated was the Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor, a police car that can be bought from Warstock Cache and Carry for a hefty $5,420,000.

It can also be purchased for a Trade Price of $4,065,000, which gets unlocked upon completing the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid as leader. You can also acquire the Cluckin Bell variant of the Vapid Benson truck for $685,000 or its Trade Price of $513,750 from Warstock Cache and Carry.

Additionally, the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update made the Canis Terminus available on Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,877,500.

A shot of the Canis Terminus from the update's trailer (Image via Rockstar Games)

Unfortunately, this car doesn't have a Trade Price, but you can equip it with Imani Tech upgrades from your Celebrity Solutions Agency's vehicle workshop. Those who do not have an Agency in GTA Online can buy one from Dynasty 8 Executive.

