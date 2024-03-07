GTA Online Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid update officially releases: Vehicles, missions, and more

With today's (March 7) weekly update, Rockstar Games has finally released the Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid in GTA Online. It has been added from December 2023's The Chop Shop DLC's drip feed and includes a new quest in which players take on a cartel at the Cluckin' Bell factory in Paleto Bay. However, the Raid isn't the only thing released with today's update.

Rockstar has also added new vehicles, especially a much-anticipated police car that can be purchased from Warstock Cache and Carry. With that said, let's take a closer look at the Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid update, its missions, vehicles, and more.

Everything to know about the GTA Online Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid update

GTA Online players can begin the new Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid quest after receiving a phone call from Vincent Effenburger. He debuted in the Diamond Casino story missions but was fired from his job at the end of that campaign.

Vincent has joined the LSPD and will invite players to the Vespucci police station in Los Santos regarding a lucrative opportunity. Players got a similar phone call from him a couple of weeks ago teasing this new quest.

The Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid features multiple missions divided into setups and a finale, much like a heist.

Here are their names:

Slush Fund

Breaking and Entering

Concealed Weapons

Hit and Run

Disorganized Crime

Scene of the Crime

As mentioned, some vehicles, like the Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor, have also been introduced to the game. This is a brand-new police car that costs $5,420,000 on Warstock Cache and Carry and has a $4,065,000 Trade Price.

The Canis Terminus and the Cluckin' Bell Vapid Benson also debuted with the GTA Online update today. The former is an Imani Tech car costing $1,877,500 on Southern San Andreas Super Autos, and the latter is listed on Warstock Cache and Carry for $685,000 and a $513,750 Trade Price.

Jimmy De Santa in the Farm Raid trailer (Image via Rockstar Games)

Notably, Jimmy De Santa, Michael De Santa's son from GTA 5 story mode, was also featured in the Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid update trailer. So, it will be interesting to see if he has a substantial role in the update or just a cameo.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : On which platform will you play the Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid? PC Console 0 votes View Discussion