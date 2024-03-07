How to download the new GTA Online Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid update on PlayStation, PC, and Xbox

The GTA Online Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid update is finally here, and players are eager to dive into the missions and explore what Rockstar Games has in store. After teasing the new content for some time, the recent teaser/trailer showcased many things that players will experience in the latest update.

Fortunately, you don't have to download anything this time as the data has already been there since The Chop Shop DLC. As soon as you boot up the game, the new content should be unlocked. However, there are some instances when this does not happen due to a bug or a glitch. If you're unable to see the new update on your PC or console, then this article will guide you on how to do that manually. Simply follow the steps mentioned below.

A step-by-step guide on how to update GTA Online to the latest version to access Cluckin Bell Farm Raid content

Checking the latest version and accessing the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update on your devices is easy. But it can also sometimes get confusing, especially if you haven't done this before. So, if you're unable to enjoy the new online multiplayer mode content, simply follow the instructions below.

1) For PC

i) Steam

Launch Steam

Go to Library and click on Grand Theft Auto V .

and click on . Right-click on the game and select Properties .

. Head over to the Installed Files option.

option. Click on Verify integrity of game files .

. Wait for the game to finish updating.

ii) Epic Games Store

Open Epic Games Store .

. From the main menu, go to Settings .

. Head over to the Manage Games section.

section. Enable the Allow Auto Updates option.

option. Wait for the store to update Grand Theft Auto V.

2) For Xbox

For Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, follow these simple instructions to update the game:

Open your console and go to the My Games & Applications option.

option. Head over to the Games & apps section and click on Games .

section and click on . Look for Grand Theft Auto V and click on it.

and click on it. Click on the Manage game option and then on Updates .

option and then on . This will download the GTA Online Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid update on your Xbox.

3) PlayStation

Like Xbox, it is easy to download the new GTA Online Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid update on your PS4 and PS5. All you need to do is follow these instructions.

Click on Grand Theft Auto V .

. Press the Options button on your controller.

button on your controller. When you see the Check for Update option, click on it.

option, click on it. If the GTA Online Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid update has rolled out for your device, then this will start downloading it.

The GTA Online update today (March 7) is quite exciting because Rockstar Games has planned several big things for players. There are new missions and vehicles that will roll out as part of the Chop Shop drip feed.

The most exciting one is the Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor, which the developer has been teasing for quite some time. It is a law enforcement vehicle that looks quite good and is heavily featured in the recent trailer.

Check out our other GTA Online articles:

Supported system for the new DLC || Why is it the best DLC so far || Best heists in the game || Are First Dose missions worth it || Supported system for the new DLC ||

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Which platform do you play GTA on? PC Console 2 votes View Discussion