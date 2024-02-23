Top 5 Heists in GTA Online before Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid release

The release of GTA Online's newest heist, the Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid, is just a few weeks away. Although unreleased as of this writing, data miners have uncovered quite a bit about this upcoming job, which suggests that it could be pretty fun. If that turns out to be the case, it would be a fine addition to the many heists that are already present in the multiplayer.

These jobs are some of its best money makers, and players grind them on a regular basis. So, let's look at the top five heists in GTA Online before the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid releases.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

The Bogdan Problem and other top 4 GTA Online heists before the Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid releases

5) The Pacific Standard Job

The Pacific Standard Job is one of the oldest heists in the game. GTA Online Players rob the Pacific Standard Bank in this job, and it is a typical heist in every sense of the word. Its first phase involves infiltrating the bank and getting through to the vault.

Once the money is collected, they must escape in cinematic style, driving to Raton Canyon on dirt bikes and then parachuting down to the getaway Dinghy. Unfortunately, the final payout isn't as good, rewarding $750,000 on Easy, $1,500,000 on Normal, and $1,875,000 on Hard difficulty, which is split among multiple participants.

4) The Doomsday Scenario

The Doomsday Scenario is the final act of The Doomsday Heist series wherein players take part in never-ending firefights, battling waves of enemies, hacking servers, as well as a jetpack chase sequence, which is pretty unique, to say the least.

This heist is just as enjoyable as the previous entry, but the gunfights can seem hard to some. It pays more than the Pacific Standard Job, $1,800,000 on Normal and $2,250,000 on Hard difficulty, which is also split among participants.

3) The Bogdan Problem

The Bogdan Problem is the second act of The Doomsday Heist series. Although it pays less than the previous entry, $1,425,000 on Normal and $1,781,250 on Hard difficulty, which also gets split, it is quite action-packed and thoroughly enjoyable.

The heist finale divides participants into two groups: one infiltrates a submarine using the Ocelot Stromberg, a weaponized submersible car, and the other provides backup from the sky with the help of the Mammoth Avenger aircraft.

2) The Cayo Perico Heist

The Cayo Perico Heist will be the latest in GTA Online until the Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid releases. Unlike the rest of its peers, this one occurs outside the main map, on the Cayo Perico island. It is also the only heist that can be done solo, meaning players don't need to split the final payout.

While it was arguably the best heist in the game once, Rockstar nerfed payouts of many of its primary targets, diminishing its appeal. Nevertheless, players can make $1,300,000 on Normal and $1,430,000 on Hard difficulty by robbing the Pink Diamond as the primary target.

They can also get $1,900,000 on Normal and $2,090,000 on Hard by robbing the Panther Statue as a primary target; however, it is rarely made available. Players should also note that these payouts exclude secondary (optional) targets.

1) The Diamond Casino Heist

The Diamond Casino Heist in GTA Online features players robbing the vault under The Diamond Casino and Resort. The job can be completed via any one of the following three approaches per attempt - Silent and Sneaky, Big Con, and Aggressive, which helps with replayability.

Looting Gold, as the primary target, pays $2,585,000 on Normal and $2,843,500 on Hard difficulty. However, if players loot Diamond as the primary target (which is only made available occasionally) on Hard difficulty, they can make as much as $3,619,000. Even with the reward getting split, each player gets paid pretty well.

Additionally, it should be noted that owning an Arcade business is mandatory for playing The Diamond Casino Heist in GTA Online.

