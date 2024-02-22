Declasse Impaler SZ finally debuts in GTA Online with the new update (February 22, 2024)

The much-awaited Declasse Impaler SZ has finally arrived in GTA Online, with the latest weekly update released earlier today, February 22, 2024. It is one of The Chop Shop DLC drip-feed vehicles that Rockstar Games announced last week in their newswire post. The four-seater sedan based on the real-life Chevrolet Impala SS can now be purchased from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos for a price of $1,280,000.

Just like previous drip-feed cars of the DLC, the availability of Declasse Impaler SZ is not time-bound.

Declasse Impaler SZ will remain purchasable in GTA Online after the latest update

The current GTA Online weekly update added the Declasse Impaler SZ, and the developers at Rockstar Games made sure each player can buy it. The sedan’s design appears to be primarily based on a Chevrolet Impala SS of 1994-1996. Additionally, the chrome trim design around the vehicle seems to be inspired by a 4th generation Chevrolet Caprice.

Overall, the Declasse Impaler SZ in GTA Online shares similarities with the Vapid Stainer, another four-seater sedan in the game.

This is how the automobile is described on the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website:

“The Impaler is the simple solution for serious drag racers who want to go from Point A to Point B as fast as possible before splattering themselves evenly over Point C. If it's not a straight line, don't even think about it. Otherwise, see you at the finish.”

Regarding its performance, the Declasse Impaler SZ doesn’t seem like one of the fastest cars in GTA Online. While the actual on-road performance hasn’t been calculated yet, the in-game files reveal that the sedan runs a 4-gear engine capable of reaching a top speed of 89.48 mph (144.00 km/h).

Additionally, the automobile has the following radio stations by default:

Vinewood Boulevard Radio

Kult FM

Radio Mirror Park

Los Santos Rock Radio

Unlike the GTA Online podium vehicle of the week, there’s a glitch in the Impaler SZ, which causes any custom grille to revert to the stock version once the hood falls off. The developers should fix this minor bug with a background update as soon as possible.

Lastly, the vehicle has a resale value of $768,000, 60% of the original amount as expected.

