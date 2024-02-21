10 necessities every GTA Online solo player must possess in 2024

Despite being a multiplayer title, GTA Online has veered off into the single-player direction of late. The several businesses, missions, and even The Cayo Perico Heist that can be operated completely solo in Invite-Only sessions are among the biggest reasons for this change. In fact, the title's latest major update, The Chop Shop, also introduced a new establishment perfect for solo players in 2024.

So, in this article, we will be taking a look at ten necessities every Grand Theft Auto Online solo player must possess. That being said, it should be noted that some items on this list are quite costly and might be inaccessible to beginners.

Sparrow and 9 other necessities every GTA Online solo player must possess in 2024

1) Salvage Yard

Salvage Yard, which debuted in December 2023, is the newest business in GTA Online. It offers a couple of ways to make money, but the best are Salvage Yard Vehicle Robberies, which usually pay well over $200,000 per job. Its purchasable properties are listed on Maze Bank Foreclosures, each costing over $1.5 million.

2) Salvage Yard Tow Truck upgrade

GTA Online solo players must equip their Salvage Yard with the Tow Truck upgrade. This unlocks Tow Truck Services, which are simple missions that typically pay between $40,000 and $60,000. The payout will be credited after two in-game days, but installing the Staff upgrade reduces that to one, which amounts to 48 minutes in real life.

3) Kosatka submarine

The Kosatka submarine is available on Warstock Cache and Carry for $2,200,000. It has many great attributes, but most importantly, owning it is mandatory for playing The Cayo Perico Heist. Despite payout reductions, the job can still help players make a lot of money; hence, even beginners should try to get the Kosatka.

4) Sparrow

The Sparrow Helicopter can be purchased as an upgrade for the Kosatka, and it helps in quickly completing The Cayo Perico Heist setup missions. The helicopter costs $1,815,000, is stored inside the submarine, has a great top speed, and can be equipped with Homing Missiles.

5) Acid Lab

Acid Lab is a great fit for solo players, even GTA Online beginners. It can be acquired for only $750,000 by completing all The First Dose missions and is very easy to operate. The sell missions are incredibly solo-friendly, and one can earn over $200,000 upon selling a full batch of products.

6) Homing Launcher

The Homing Launcher shoots missiles that can destroy many vehicles in one hit. Moreover, it has a locking mechanism, which makes targeting much easier in comparison to the standard RPG launcher. Those interested can buy the Homing Launcher from Ammu-Nation for only $75,000.

7) Celebrity Solutions Agency

The Celebrity Solutions Agency business offers a couple of ways to make money. One is Security Contracts, which players can wrap up in a few minutes to earn a decent payout, and the other is the VIP Contract, which pays $1 million. Agencies are available on Dynasty 8 Executive, with the cheapest at $2,010,000.

8) Imani Tech car

Imani Tech cars can be equipped with a Missile Lock-On Jammer, and some even with Armor Plating to increase explosive resistance. Ocelot Virtue and Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT are some great vehicles for GTA Online solo players in this category. However, Imani Tech upgrades can only be installed at the Agency's vehicle workshop.

9) Nightclub

The Nightclub is an extremely passive business, only requiring players to complete simple Management missions periodically to increase its popularity. With maximum popularity, this business generates up to $50,000 every 48 minutes.

The Nightclub also features a Warehouse that runs in tandem with some of the players' other owned businesses. Its properties start from $1,080,000 and are listed on Maze Bank Foreclosures.

10) Pegassi Oppressor MK II

Many don't want the Pegassi Oppressor MK II to return in GTA 6 since its futuristic functionality doesn't fit the series' core theme. Nevertheless, since this flying weaponized bike is available in GTA Online, solo players should take advantage of it, as it can be very helpful in grinding the game.

However, players should note that it costs $8,000,000 on Warstock Cache and Carry and $6,000,000 with its Trade Price unlocked.

