GTA Online update finally adds Voice Moderation testing capacity (PS4/Xbox One)

Rockstar Games dropped a new patch for GTA Online today, February 20, 2024, implementing some significant changes in the game's PS4 and Xbox One versions. One of them is the debut of the AI Voice Chat Moderation feature in the multiplayer's Last-Gen console versions, which was introduced in October 2023 on PC and then on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions in December of that year.

This AI feature aims to provide proactive voice chat moderation to maintain a friendly online environment for all players. That said, it should be noted that the Voice Chat Moderation testing capacity added with today's update currently doesn't cover all sessions on Last-Gen consoles yet, as reported by reputed insider Tez2.

Latest GTA Online update adds testing capacity for Voice Chat Moderation on PS4 and Xbox One versions

Voice Chat Moderation finally debuts on PS4 and Xbox One (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar's new AI Voice Chat Moderation tool has been introduced to keep toxic behavior in public Grand Theft Auto Online sessions in check. Although friendly competitive talk is still allowed, any form of hate speech or player-to-player harassment should be flagged by the software.

As mentioned previously, it was introduced on PC and Current-Gen console versions of GTA Online in the latter stages of 2023 and has finally made it to the game's PS4 and Xbox One versions.

Notably, Tez2 has reported that Voice Chat Moderation on Old-Gen consoles only covers 25% of sessions at the moment. However, the coverage is expected to increase in the near future.

Expand Tweet

Alongside the introduction of Voice Chat Moderation testing capacity, the latest GTA 5 patch removed Rockstar Editor from PS4 and Xbox One versions of the title's story mode as well as GTA Online.

Any projects and clips made from the Rockstar Editor on these platforms will have been removed unless exported before the patch's arrival. Fortunately, Trophies and Achievements previously linked with the Rockstar Editor can now be unlocked from the Director Mode.

Check out more Grand Theft Auto Online content from Sportskeeda:

Vehicles for solo players II Things Rockstar should add II Best free vehicles II Things players should know II Best Chop Shop vehicles

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : On which platform do you play GTA Online? Console PC 0 votes