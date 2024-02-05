5 free GTA Online vehicles to collect in 2024

Vehicles are among the most useful commodities in GTA Online, and players are often required to spend plenty of cash to acquire the best in-game rides. However, there are some automobiles that can be obtained for free. While a few of these can be stolen off the streets of Los Santos and Blaine County, others are provided as rewards for completing certain DLC story missions.

Beginners can especially benefit from getting a free vehicle, as they are usually on a very tight budget. With that said, let's take a look at five free Grand Theft Auto Online vehicles to collect in 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Free GTA Online vehicles: Karin Futo, Vapid Pisswasser Dominator, and more to collect in 2024

1) Ocelot Virtue

The Ocelot Virtue is part of Grand Theft Auto Online's Super Car category and is available for purchase on Legendary Motorsport for a little over two million dollars. That said, players can acquire this sleek Lotus Evija-inspired vehicle for free by completing all The Last Dose update missions.

As far as the car is concerned, it can hit a good top speed of 119.25 mph (191.91 km/h) when fully upgraded. The Ocelot Virtue can also be equipped with a Missile Lock-On Jammer or a Remote Control Unit and Armor Plating, which puts it among GTA Online cars with the toughest armor.

2) Enus Paragon R (Armored)

Just like the Ocelot Virtue, the Enus Paragon R (Armored) can be acquired for free by completing certain DLC missions. To get the latter, finish all the Diamond Casino and Resort story missions. It's worth noting you must own a Casino Penthouse to unlock these jobs.

Besides an impressive fully upgraded top speed of 121.50 mph (195.13 km/h), the Enus Paragon R (Armored)'s benefits include bullet-resistant windows on all sides, the ability to withstand one Homing Missile, RPG, Grenade, or Sticky Bomb hit, and three Explosive Rounds. Moreover, it has two front-facing machine guns.

3) Karin Futo

The Karin Futo is Rockstar Games' iteration of the Toyota AE86 Levin. Although it boasts a simple design, this car can hit a decent top speed of 119.25 mph (191.91 km/h) after being fully upgraded. It is also one of the best GTA Online drift cars for beginners, thanks to its balanced build and Rear-Wheel-Drive layout.

Those interested in this ride can steal it from pedestrians in the game. It usually spawns in areas like Rockford Hills, LSIA, and the Port of Los Santos. Interestingly, the Karin Futo has also appeared in Grand Theft Auto 4 and might be one of the returning cars in GTA 6, as suggested by the game's leaked footage.

4) Vapid Pisswasser Dominator

The Vapid Pisswasser Dominator is a variant of the standard Vapid Dominator. However, it's not just different from the regular version in terms of looks but also offers a higher top speed when fully upgraded. The Pisswasser variant can go as fast as 126.50 mph (203.58 km/h) compared to the latter's 120.25 mph (193.52 km/h).

Notably, it is a pretty good car for GTA Online Drag Races. While these competitions are mostly like regular races, they do involve some extra mechanics that make them a bit more fun. Those interested in this vehicle can get it for free from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

5) MTL Brickade 6x6

The MTL Brickade 6x6 is a formidable vehicle that is seemingly a blend of the MAN TGS 26.480 6x6 Expedition Truck and the MIDS 8815. Although the automobile can be purchased from Warstock Cache and Carry for $1,450,000, players can acquire it free of cost by completing all The First Dose missions.

Since the Brickade 6x6 features bullet-resistant windows and an incredibly high resistance against explosives, beginners can use it to safeguard themselves against griefers. Additionally, the vehicle serves as the base of operations for the Acid Lab. However, GTA Online players will have to pay to set up this business.

