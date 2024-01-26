Top 5 cars best suited for Drag Races in GTA Online

GTA Online's latest weekly update (January 25 - 31, 2024) allows you to compete in Drag Racing. You will need the perfect car to outperform your competitors and win big rewards in the new Drag Race Series. Unlike the recently added Drift Racing, Drag Races in GTA Online involve having the perfect start and maintaining good momentum on long, straight tracks.

This requires cars with superb acceleration along with a decent top speed, as well as the ability to launch immediately when a race starts. This article includes a list of the best cars to use for Drag Racing in GTA Online. Since these are Drag Races, all the vehicles listed here are muscle cars, as they're the most suitable.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 best cars for Drag Racing in GTA Online

5) Bravado Buffalo EVX

The Buffalo EVX is an electric muscle car in GTA Online and is one of many Buffalo variants. It's based on the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT, an electric concept car that's yet to go into production. As a result, the design is very futuristic and unlike what muscle cars usually look like.

You can buy the Buffalo EVX for $2,140,000 at Legendary Motorsport, and it is well worth the cost. As an electric car, it has ridiculously high acceleration, and it also handles well at high speeds. The Buffalo EVX supports HSW modification along with Imani Tech upgrades and is currently one of GTA Online's Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles.

4) Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire

The Gauntlet Hellfire is based on the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon. It also takes inspiration from the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, and the name itself hints at that. The Gauntlet Hellfire has exceptional acceleration along with a respectable top speed. However, its handling isn't that great, as it has a tendency to skid around easily.

This won't be a problem for Drag Races in GTA Online since performance in a straight line is more important here. The Gauntlet Hellfire only costs $745,000 at Southern San Andreas Super Autos and is a decent option for those who don't want to spend too much for Drag Racing.

3) Vapid Dominator ASP

The Dominator ASP was a muscle car based on the 2000 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra R that was added to the game as part of the Los Santos Tuners update. This could explain why, despite being a muscle car, the Dominator ASP performs similarly to a tuner. It has excellent grip and can tackle corners at high speeds.

In addition, it also has all the benefits of a muscle car, such as high acceleration and a decent top speed. The Dominator ASP costs $1,775,000 at Southern SA Super Autos and has a Trade Price of $1,331,250. There's also a 30% discount on the car during the current GTA Online weekly update, which brings its price down to $1,247,000.

2) Vapid Dominator GT

The Dominator GT is a convertible muscle car based on the 2018–2023 Ford Mustang Convertible (S550). The design is appealing, making it a must-have for Mustang fans. It's quite fast and performs similarly to most of the other muscle cars on this list, but its exceptional handling sets it apart.

With a price tag of $2,195,000, the Dominator GT is a bit expensive, but the performance justifies the price. The car was added with The Chop Shop DLC for GTA Online, making it one of the newer cars on this list.

1) Declasse Vigero ZX Convertible

The Vigero ZX and the ZX Convertible are two nearly identical cars, with the latter being a convertible variant, as the name suggests. However, the ZX Convertible is a tad bit faster and is also the newer car, as it was added alongside The Chop Shop update. The design of the Vigero ZX Convertible is based on the Chevrolet Camaro SS Convertible, which is easily recognizable.

However, despite being a pony car, it's quite fast and one of the highest accelerating cars in GTA Online. It's also the most expensive car on this list, as you need to spend $2,295,000 at Southern SA Super Autos to obtain it.

