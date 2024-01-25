GTA Online Drag Races finally debut with the latest update

Racing has become an integral part of GTA Online as Rockstar Games has introduced a variety of competitions for players to enjoy. While the normal track races and the recently added drift racing are quite popular, fans have always wanted an official Drag Race in the online multiplayer, and they will be happy to know that the developers have finally heard them.

With the latest Grand Theft Auto Online weekly update, players will be able to participate in Drag Racing to test their prowess with a vehicle in the game. So, it is the perfect time to get your hands on a nice car and modify it so that you can leave everyone else in the dust.

Drag Races are finally a part of GTA Online

As mentioned before, players have been participating in unofficial drag races in the game at the airport of other highways. While this was quite fun, Rockstar Games has now made things official. With the latest GTA Online weekly update, fans will be able to take part in official Drag Races by going to the blip right outside LS Car Meet. Below is a list of the available ones that players can join:

Bluff It

Playing Chicken

Drag It Out

Natural highs

Make the Pass

Kickin' Sand

High n Dry

This is a great moment for everybody because, unlike the Time Trails or other track races, Drag Racing tests your vehicle's capabilities and whether it can stay on a straight path while also accelerating faster than your opponents. To make things even better, you will get 2x cash and RP for taking part in these races.

So, we recommend trying your luck to obtain the GTA Online Podium vehicle and spend some cash to modify it. Once you feel that it's ready to be a racing beast, visit the marker right outside the LS Car Meet and challenge others to test your skills.

Drag Races differ slightly from others, like the Drift Races in GTA Online. Here, the main focus is on getting a quick start and maintaining the top speed in a straight line. However, you will also need to look out for the traffic, and a slight mistake will end your lead over others.

On top of that, the modifications you apply to your vehicle will also make a difference, so only apply what makes you go faster. Nitrous boosters are a great addition that will keep you ahead and come in handy when you're trying to catch up with others.

Players should get some of the fastest cars in GTA Online and modify them further to squeeze the best performance out of them.

