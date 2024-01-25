GTA Online weekly update for January 25-31, 2024, released

The fourth and final GTA Online weekly update of January 2024 is now live, adding a brand new feature and many money-making opportunities in Los Santos. Drag Races are finally available for motorheads to earn double bonuses from the event. From now through January 31, 2024, players can earn 2x cash and RP by competing in the Rhino Hunt Adversary Mode.
Auto Shop owners are in for a treat as they can earn double the amount of money by completing Auto Shop Robberies throughout the week. A new stock of vehicles has also arrived at both car showrooms, along with exciting discounts in the latest GTA Online weekly update.
GTA Online weekly update is active for the fourth week (January 25 to 31, 2024)
New content:
- Drag Races
2x Cash and RP:
- Drag Races
- Auto Shop Robberies
- Rhino Hunt Adversary Mode
The new extra bonuses let gamers earn plenty of cash easily without relying much on any working GTA Online money glitches.
New GTA Online vehicles at car showrooms, along with other featured rides (January 25 to 31, 2024)
Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom:
- Imponte Ruiner
- Dinka Jester Racecar
- Karin Futo
- Canis Kalahari
- Pegassi Torero
Luxury Autos Showroom:
- Declasse Impaler LX
- Vapid Aleutian
Podium Vehicle of the week:
- Pfister Growler
LS Car Meet Prize Ride:
- Übermacht Zion Classic
HSW Premium Test Ride Vehicle (Current-gen consoles: Xbox Series X/S and PS5):
- Bravado Banshee HSW
Test Track Vehicles for the week:
- Emperor Vectre
- Karin Sultan RS Classic
- Vapid Dominator ASP
Time Trial for the week:
- Motorcycles Premium Race – Art to Art
- Regular Time Trial – Great Ocean Highway
- HSW Time Trial – Textile City
Salvage Yard Vehicles this week:
- Bravado Buffalo EVX (The Cargo Ship Robbery)
- Lampadati Viseris (The Gangbanger Robbery)
- Pegassi Toros (The McTony Robbery)
While getting the free vehicles is not that difficult, players can use the free trick to get the GTA Online Podium vehicle.
List of new weekly discounts available for the rest of the month (January 25 to 31, 2024)
50% off:
- LS Car Meet Takeovers
- LS Car Meet Memberships
40% off:
- Auto Shops
- Auto Shops Upgrades and Modifications
- HSW Racing Suits
- LS Tuners Racing Suits
40% off (Vehicles):
- Pegassi Torero
- Karin Sultan RS Classic
- Vapid Dominator ASP
- Annis Euros
- Karin Calico GTF
40% off (Gun Van):
- Railgun
While waiting for the release of Grand Theft Auto 6, gamers can look to collect some of the fastest cars in Grand Theft Auto Online to use in Los Santos.
