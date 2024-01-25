GTA Online weekly update for January 25-31, 2024, released

The fourth and final GTA Online weekly update of January 2024 is now live, adding a brand new feature and many money-making opportunities in Los Santos. Drag Races are finally available for motorheads to earn double bonuses from the event. From now through January 31, 2024, players can earn 2x cash and RP by competing in the Rhino Hunt Adversary Mode.

Auto Shop owners are in for a treat as they can earn double the amount of money by completing Auto Shop Robberies throughout the week. A new stock of vehicles has also arrived at both car showrooms, along with exciting discounts in the latest GTA Online weekly update.

GTA Online weekly update is active for the fourth week (January 25 to 31, 2024)

New content:

Drag Races

2x Cash and RP:

Drag Races

Auto Shop Robberies

Rhino Hunt Adversary Mode

The new extra bonuses let gamers earn plenty of cash easily without relying much on any working GTA Online money glitches.

New GTA Online vehicles at car showrooms, along with other featured rides (January 25 to 31, 2024)

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom:

Imponte Ruiner

Dinka Jester Racecar

Karin Futo

Canis Kalahari

Pegassi Torero

Luxury Autos Showroom:

Declasse Impaler LX

Vapid Aleutian

Podium Vehicle of the week:

Pfister Growler

LS Car Meet Prize Ride:

Übermacht Zion Classic

HSW Premium Test Ride Vehicle (Current-gen consoles: Xbox Series X/S and PS5):

Bravado Banshee HSW

Test Track Vehicles for the week:

Emperor Vectre

Karin Sultan RS Classic

Vapid Dominator ASP

Time Trial for the week:

Motorcycles Premium Race – Art to Art

Regular Time Trial – Great Ocean Highway

HSW Time Trial – Textile City

Salvage Yard Vehicles this week:

Bravado Buffalo EVX (The Cargo Ship Robbery)

Lampadati Viseris (The Gangbanger Robbery)

Pegassi Toros (The McTony Robbery)

While getting the free vehicles is not that difficult, players can use the free trick to get the GTA Online Podium vehicle.

List of new weekly discounts available for the rest of the month (January 25 to 31, 2024)

50% off:

LS Car Meet Takeovers

LS Car Meet Memberships

40% off:

Auto Shops

Auto Shops Upgrades and Modifications

HSW Racing Suits

LS Tuners Racing Suits

40% off (Vehicles):

Pegassi Torero

Karin Sultan RS Classic

Vapid Dominator ASP

Annis Euros

Karin Calico GTF

40% off (Gun Van):

Railgun

While waiting for the release of Grand Theft Auto 6, gamers can look to collect some of the fastest cars in Grand Theft Auto Online to use in Los Santos.

