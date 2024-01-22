What is the fastest car in GTA 5 Online in each category? (2024)

There are different fastest cars in GTA 5 Online categorized under different vehicle classes, and 2024 sees a little change in the standings as of January so far. Whether someone likes to drive a supercar or wants to experience driving a sedan, they should always pick the one with the highest top speed in the category as speed matters the most in Los Santos.

That said, this article answers the most asked question on the internet – what is the fastest car in GTA 5 Online in 2024, and helps gamers decide what’s best for them in each vehicle class.

Fastest car in GTA 5 Online 2024: A brief list of all vehicles with the highest top speed in each category

Despite the latest GTA Online weekly update not adding any new vehicles, there are hundreds available in the game’s huge catalog of automobiles. The following is a complete list of the fastest cars for each vehicle class in 2024:

Super car – Grotti Vigilante (147 mph)

Sports car – Annis ZR380 (Arena) (140.5 mph)

Muscle car – BF Weevil Custom (137.5 mph)

Off-road car – Declasse Brutus (Arena) (123.5 mph)

Compact car – Weeny Issi (Arena) (124.25 mph)

Coupes – Fathom FR36 (121.5 mph)

Emergency – Vapid Police Interceptor Cruiser (109.25 mph)

Industrial – Vapid Guardian (100.50 mph)

Military – HVY Barrage (108.75 mph)

Open-wheel car – Declasse DR1 (124 mph)

Sedan car – Benefactor Schafter V12 (124.25 mph)

Service – Vapid Taxi (102 mph)

Sports Classics car – Pegassi Toreador (135.25 mph)

SUVs – Pegassi Toros (127.50 mph)

Tuners – Dinka Jester RR (125 mph)

Utility – Vapid Sadler (100 mph)

Vans – Declasse Gang Burrito (105.25 mph)

The new addition to the list of the fastest cars in GTA Online is the Fathom FR36, categorized under coupe. It is a 2-seater civilian vehicle recently added to the game as part of the last month’s The Chop Shop update. Its design resembles the following automobiles for different body parts:

Fourth-generation Infiniti G Line (V36) – Side skirts, front bumper, and tail lights

2006–2008 Nissan 350Z (Z33) – Headlight setup

As tested by famous analyst and creator Broughy1322, the Fathom FR36 can reach an impressive top speed of 121.50 mph (195.53 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:04.214. It is also one of the drift cars in GTA Online that can be used for Drift Race events in 2024.

Players should also note that some unreleased DLC vehicles might have higher top speeds than the listed cars in the article. Further, Rockstar Games is bound to add more rides to the game in 2024 and beyond.

However, as of January 2024, these are the available options that one can choose from when looking for the fastest car in GTA Online in 2024.

