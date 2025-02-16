Is it worth getting Progen Emerus in GTA Online in 2025?

Vehicles like Progen Emerus often get overlooked in the world of Los Santos and for good reason. Rockstar added this two-seater hypercar with The Diamond Casino & Resort DLC update in 2019. Unfortunately, plenty of vehicles have made their debut in Los Santos since then, overshadowing the existence of the Emerus significantly.

However, fans may find the supercar trending on the internet now and then, making them wonder what’s so special about it and whether it’s worth getting. To answer simply, yes, the Progen Emerus in GTA Online is still a great vehicle, and definitely worth checking out. Read below to learn more about the automobile, including its design and performance.

Note: The article is based on the writer's opinion and analysis of the car.

Progen Emerus in GTA Online: Design

The GTA Online Progen Emerus looks very similar to a 2019 McLaren Senna. Its rear fenders and large air intake make the vehicle look very realistic. Moreover, it seems that Rockstar took design cues for the Emerus from other automobiles as well, including:

McLaren Senna GTR – Multiple carbon elements, especially the carbon strip on the bonnet

– Multiple carbon elements, especially the carbon strip on the bonnet Ferrari FXX-K – A parallelogram-like front intake and slit-like headlights

A parallelogram-like front intake and slit-like headlights McLaren Speedtail – Rear fascia

– Rear fascia McLaren P1 GTR – Wing

All of these attributes give the vehicle an aggressive design and aerodynamic profile. The Emerus is one of the best-looking cars in the game, and those who like McLarens will find it quite appealing.

Progen Emerus in GTA Online: Performance

The GTA 5 Emerus is powered by a V8 engine with a 7-speed gearbox in a RWD layout. According to the in-game files, it possesses a top speed of 100.23 mph (161.30 km/h). However, the real performance of the ride exceeds that.

The McLaren-based supercar can reach a maximum speed of 126.75 mph (203.98 km/h) and complete one lap in about 0:57.624. This makes it one of the fastest non-HSW supercars in the game in 2025. To give an overview of its excellent acceleration, here’s how the vehicle ranks among other supercars in terms of lap times:

The Emerus is a great choice for those looking for a quick car to carry on day-to-day activities or complete certain missions.

Final Verdict:

As the Emerus is available at a 50% discount till February 19, 2025, players grabbing the ride now can save about $1,375,000. They can even use the saved money to buy other vehicles like Pegassi Torero XO.

