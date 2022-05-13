Should GTA Online players buy the Scramjet in 2022?

Scramjet is one of the most expensive cars GTA Online players can buy in the game. The vehicle costs a whopping $ 4,628,400 ($3,480,000 in trade price). Because of this insane price, a lot of GTA players heavily contemplate before buying this car for themselves as it is a huge monetary investment.

Scramjet has a stylish futuristic design with many unique and specialized abilities that easily attract some players into buying it. However, there are still a majority of players who are looking for some more information about this unique GTA car before they make any decisions.

This article will provide those GTA players with some useful information about the Scramjet and go through its pros and cons so that they don't make any wrong investments.

A closer look at GTA Online's Scramjet

Pros

The Declasse Scramjet is a unique weaponized vehicle in GTA Online that was released on August 21, 2018, as part of the After Hours update during the Scramjet Week event.

While the game states its top speed is 99.42 mph (160.00 km/h), Broughy1332 has discovered the real in-game speed is 137.00 mph (220.48 km/h). It is a fun car to drive with good acceleration and top speed, as well as decent handling and braking.

The Scramjet has a more powerful rocket boost than other similar vehicles, which propels the vehicle for two and a half seconds before requiring four seconds to recharge. The booster can be deactivated earlier than most cars with the same technology, allowing for more regulated speed gains.

The Scramjet is distinguished by its rounded and sleek profile, featuring a trident-like front end with small intakes on each side of the central nose. With this, it is safe to say that players will be more than happy to show off their car to other players in the game.

One of the most incredible features of the Scramjet is its ability to jump. Players can make this car jump to quite a high while driving it, this helps the car in avoiding obstacles such as concrete barriers and roadblocks and can also lead to some amazing escapes and stunts. This jumping feature is also built into the car, so players don't have to worry about getting this feature separately.

Another useful feature of the car is the presence of in-built weapons, such as the missile launcher and the machine gun. This also makes the car lethal during any dangerous situation. Players can also use drive-by weapons when driving this car.

Cons

Scramjet's suspension is low due to its negative chamber wheels, which struggle in covering small barriers, but it is partially balanced by the front end's sloped profile, which generally sorts out curbs and small bumps.

Scramjet has little to no protection against explosive damage, as a direct strike from a Homing Missile is enough to destroy it. The occupants are also vulnerable to persistent gunfire due to the open-top design. As a result, it's not a good idea to take this vehicle to a shootout.

If players try to use the jump ability and boost simultaneously, the car tends to lean forward. Because of this, players need to stay aware of their environment, as the car may accidentally end up getting stuck or even start sinking in water.

But one of the major disadvantages of the car is that players cannot use it for heists and various other missions. Because of this, most players only drive this car purely out of pleasure as it is useless for making any money via GTA Online's various missions.

Conclusion

Players should only buy the Scramjet if they have a way to earn a large amount of cash very easily as this car should only be bought for fun. It does not have any practical use except for entertainment.

So, if a player is thinking of buying this car for fun, they will be making the right decision. If not, they should ideally keep clear of the Scamjet.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion

