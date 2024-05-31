5 facts about LM87 in GTA Online that you must know

Rockstar Games introduced the Benefactor LM87 in GTA Online under the Criminal Enterprises update in July 2022. This unique vehicle is a part of the title's Super Cars category and is available at Legendary Motorsport. Its expensive price tag makes it inaccessible to most beginners but those with hefty Maze Bank accounts can consider it an option.

However, even if you can afford LM87 without denting your in-game bank account, learning a bit about the car before completing the transaction is still advised. So, here are five facts about the Benefactor LM87 you must know.

Here are five facts you must know about the Benefactor LM87 in GTA Online

1) Fastest Benefactor car as per top speed

The LM87 in action (Image via GTA Wiki || Rockstar Games)

According to the performance tests conducted by expert GTA Online vehicle YouTuber - Broughy1322, a fully upgraded variant of the Benefactor LM87 can achieve a top speed of 128.50 mph (206.80 km/h).

This excellent statistic not only makes it a fast car, but also the fastest of all Benefactor offerings in terms of top speed. In fact, LM87 even bests the Schlagen GT and Krieger, which are two of the best Benefactor cars in GTA Online.

2) Only has one seat

Only one player can sit in the LM87 in GTA Online (Image via GTA Wiki)

Benefactor LM87's speed makes it a pretty good choice for missions that require traveling long distances quickly. That said, note that it can only let in a single passenger, which is the driver.

Therefore, if you are a solo player, getting the LM87 in GTA Online can be a good decision. However, if you grind the game with multiple players, this car might not be of much help for missions, heists, and other group activities.

3) Inspired by the Sauber Mercedes C9

Here's a look at a standard LM87 in GTA Online (Image via GTA Wiki)

The modern race car look of the Benefactor LM87 in GTA Online is very likely inspired by the real-life Sauber Mercedes C9. In fact, the two look barely distinguishable from each other besides some subtle areas.

Nevertheless, this gives the LM87 a highly unique look that sets it apart from most vehicles in GTA Online. There are a few other Formula 1-type race cars in the game too, such as the Benefactor BR8, but the LM87 arguably outshines them by a fair bit.

4) Price

As already mentioned, the Benefactor LM87 is quite expensive. It is available for purchase on Legendary Motorsport and costs a whopping $2,915,000. This is why only those with a lot of money in their Maze Bank account will be able to add this car to their in-game collection.

That said, readers should note that Rockstar Games has slashed its price by 40% until June 5, 2024, as part of the currently active GTA Online weekly discounts. Hence, this is one of the best periods to get the Benefactor LM87 in GTA Online.

5) Has some room for customization

LM87 with the Fukaru livery applied (Image via GTA Wiki)

GTA Online players can customize Benefator LM87 in under 23 categories. These include the standard performance and armor upgrades, that help in getting the best out of a car, along with some visual modification options such as exhausts, splitters, liveries, skirts, and spoilers to name a few.

Completely upgrading the LM87 in GTA Online can cost around $394,840. So, buying this car with the discount offered in the currently active GTA Online weekly update will help you save a decent amount of money.

