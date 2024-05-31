5 best Benefactor cars to buy in GTA Online update (May 31-June 5, 2024)

GTA Online’s new weekly update event started yesterday, May 29, 2024, and focuses on luxury Benefactor cars. Rockstar Games has brought several rides from this manufacturer back to the limelight in this patch (May 31-June 5), and Mercedes-Benz fans shouldn’t miss this opportunity to collect some of them.

We’ve shortlisted five of the best Benefactor cars in GTA Online that are on discount in the latest update. The list below contains performance data of each vehicle as analyzed by popular creator Broughy1322.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

5 best Benefactor GTA Online cars this week are SM722, LM87, and three others (May 30-June 5, 2024)

1) Benefactor SM722

The Benefactor SM722 is a two-seater open-top sports car in GTA Online that debuted in 2022 as part of The Criminal Enterprises update. It is inspired by the real-life 2009 Mercedes-Benz SLR Stirling Moss and the 2003-2009 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren.

On the performance front, the SM722 can reach a top speed of 123.75 mph (199.16 km/h), thanks to a V8-like engine powering it. Overall, it’s a decent-performing automobile and a must-own collectible for all Spyder lovers.

The latest GTA Online weekly update offers SM722 at a 40% discounted price of $1,269,000 from Legendary Motorsport.

2) Benefactor LM87

A picture of a modified LM87 (Image via Ducky935/Reddit)

The Benefactor LM87 is a one-seater endurance race car categorized as a supercar in GTA Online. Like the SM722, it debuted in 2022 with The Criminal Enterprises update. This car takes design cues from the real-life Sauber Mercedes C9 and Mercedes-Benz C11.

Powered by a single-cam V8 engine with a 6-speed gearbox, the LM87 can achieve a top speed of 128.50 mph (206.80 km/h) and complete one lap in 0:58.658. That makes it one of the fastest cars on this list. Buying it this week (May 31-June 5) will get players a free Benefactor Tee.

Interested can visit the Legendary Motorsport website and claim LM87 for a 40% discounted price of $1,749,000.

3) Stirling GT

The Stirling GT is a two-seater sports classics car in GTA Online that debuted in 2015 via the III-Gotten Gains Part 2 update. It is inspired by the real-life Mercedes-Benz 300 SL, Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR, and Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupé.

Unlike the current podium vehicle in Grand Theft Auto Online, the Stirling GT has a maximum speed of 156.80 mph (252.34 km/h) with HSW Performance Upgrades. Moreover, the ride's ncredibly handling and reliable performance make it a great classic car for handling day-to-day activities in Los Santos.

Players can buy the Stirling GT from Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport this week for a special price of $585,000.

4) Schlagen GT

A picture of Schlagen GT (Image via SidRonaldo7/Reddit)

The Schlagen GT is one of the vehicles that were removed from GTA Online. However, it's currently available for a limited time. The two-seater Benefactor sports car debuted in 2019 with the Arena War update. Judging by its design, the automobile is based on the real-life Mercedes-AMG GT.

According to Broughy1322, the Schlagen GT’s twin-turbo V8 engine allows it to reach a top speed of 125.50 mph (201.97 km/h) and complete one lap in an average time of 1:03.498.

Unlike some of the other similar vehicles in Grand Theft Auto Online, the Schlagen GT's is very stable, making it the best choice to cruise through tight lanes in Los Santos.

The Schlagen GT can be bought for a 40% discounted price of $780,000 from Legendary Motorsport till June 5, 2024.

5) Benefactor XLS

Lastly, the XLS is one of the cars in GTA Online that one shouldn’t miss this week (May 31-June 5). It is a four-door luxury SUV based on the real-life Mercedes-Benz GL-Class.

When it comes to performance, the XLS runs on a single-cam V8 engine with a 6-speed gearbox in an AWD layout. It possesses a top speed of 106.00 mph (170.59 km/h) and is one of the few SUVs in the game that can easily traverse off-road terrains.

The XLS can be purchased for a 40% discounted price of $151,800 from Simeon’s showroom.

These are the best cars from Benefactor, and the current GTA Online weekly discounts make them even more worthy of buying.

