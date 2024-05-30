GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles released (May 30 - June 5, 2024)

The newest group of GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles has now been released with the latest weekly update by Rockstar Games on May 30, 2024. Till June 5, 2024, players can steal some of the best rides the game has to offer in this week’s available Salvage Yard Robbery missions and earn huge money in return. This includes automobiles from the likes of Enus, Hijak, and Vapid.

Like the previous week, none of the new GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles are claimable; however, each one of them gives a serious amount of money by getting sold to Yusuf.

GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles are Paragon R, Ruston, and Hustler (May 30 - June 5, 2024)

Rockstar’s latest GTA Online weekly update added a new set of Salvage Yard Robbery mission. This week’s featured rides to steal are Enus Paragon R, Hijak Ruston, and Vapid Hustler.

1) Enus Paragon R

A picture of Enus Paragon R in Los Santos (Image via metoxys/Reddit)

Mission: The McTony Robbery

The first Salvage Yard Robbery vehicle on the list is the Enus Paragon R, a two-door luxury coupe. Rockstar added it to the world of Grand Theft Auto Online in 2019 with the popular The Diamond Casino & Resort update. It closely resembles the real-life third-generation Bentley Continental GT.

According to Broughy1322, this GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicle can reach a maximum speed of 123.25 mph (198.35 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:02.229.

2) Hijak Ruston

A picture of Hijak Ruston in Los Santos (Image via iTwisterr/YouTube)

Mission: The GangBanger Robbery

The Hijak Ruston returns to the limelight as one of the latest GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles this week. Inspired by the real-life VUHL 05 and KTM X-Bow, the two-door lightweight sports car debuted in 2017 with the Cunning Stunts: Special Vehicle Circuit update.

Unlike the current GTA Online podium vehicle, the Ruston possesses a top speed of 116.25 mph (187.09 km/h) thanks to a rear-mid engine powering it. It can also complete a lap in an average of 1:08.103.

3) Vapid Hustler

A picture of a customized Vapid Hustler in Los Santos (Image via Beeman360/Reddit)

Mission: The Podium Robbery

The final GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicle of the week is none other than Vapid Hustler, a two-door coupe or muscle car based on the real-life 1933 Ford Coupe and 1932 Ford Coupe. It is one of the removed vehicles from the game.

On the performance front, the Hustler can achieve a maximum speed of 121.25 mph (195.13 km/h) and complete a lap in 1:12.206.

Rockstar will release a new set of Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles in GTA Online on June 6, 2024.

