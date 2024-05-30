GTA Online weekly update for May 30-June 5, 2024, released

A new GTA Online weekly update is here, and Benefactor has taken over Los Santos this week. Many Benefactor vehicles are featured for the next seven days, and Rockstar Games is also giving a reward to those who will celebrate the event. Until June 5, 2024, players can enjoy 3x bonuses on various activities and jobs, including Terrorbyte Client Jobs, Cayo Perico Series, and Every Bullet Counts Adversary Mode.

Junk Energy Time Trials also reward players with double cash and RP for the next seven days. Benefactor dominates Simeon’s car showroom and the latest set of discounts with 40% off in the latest GTA Online weekly update.

Benefactor fever rises in the new GTA Online weekly update (May 30-June 5, 2024)

Benefactor Tee (on purchase of either one of the following):

Benefactor LM87

Benefactor Schlagen GT

Benefactor SM72

3x Cash and RP:

Terrorbyte Client Jobs

Cayo Perico Series

Every Bullet Counts Adversary Mode

2x Cash and RP:

Junk Energy Time Trials

All these bonuses in Los Santos this week eliminate the need to rely on GTA Online money glitches.

List of new vehicles at car showrooms and more in the latest GTA Online weekly update (May 30-June 5, 2024)

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom:

Benefactor Feltzer

Benefactor Schafter LWB

Benefactor XLS

Benefactor Schafter V12

Benefactor Stirling GT

Luxury Autos Showroom:

Declasse Impaler SZ

Vapid Aleutian

Podium Vehicle of the week:

Pegassi Reaper

LS Car Meet Prize Ride:

Pegassi Infernus Classic

HSW Premium Test Ride:

Benefactor Stirling GT HSW

Test Track Vehicles for the week:

Benefactor Surano

Benefactor Streiter

Benefactor Feltzer

Time Trials for the week:

Supers Premium Race – Taking Off

HSW Time Trial – Terminal

Regular Time Trial – Raton Canyon

Salvage Yard Vehicles:

Vapid Hustler

Hijak Ruston

Enus Paragon R

Players can still buy the Benefactor Krieger from the Legendary Motorsport website in the game.

List of items and vehicles on discounts in the new GTA Online weekly update

50% off:

Service Carbine

40% off:

Benefactor Feltzer

Benefactor Schafter LWB

Benefactor XLS

Benefactor Schafter V12

Benefactor Stirling GT

Benefactor SM722

Benefactor Schlagen GT

Benefactor LM87

Benefactor Terrorbyte

Benefactor Terrorbyte Upgrades + Modifications

30% off:

Executive Office Garages

With the upcoming GTA Online Summer Update 2024 expected to be released soon, players can take advantage of the abovementioned bonuses and discounts until next week.

