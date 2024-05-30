GTA Online weekly update for May 30-June 5, 2024, released

A new GTA Online weekly update is here, and Benefactor has taken over Los Santos this week. Many Benefactor vehicles are featured for the next seven days, and Rockstar Games is also giving a reward to those who will celebrate the event. Until June 5, 2024, players can enjoy 3x bonuses on various activities and jobs, including Terrorbyte Client Jobs, Cayo Perico Series, and Every Bullet Counts Adversary Mode.
Junk Energy Time Trials also reward players with double cash and RP for the next seven days. Benefactor dominates Simeon’s car showroom and the latest set of discounts with 40% off in the latest GTA Online weekly update.
Benefactor fever rises in the new GTA Online weekly update (May 30-June 5, 2024)
Benefactor Tee (on purchase of either one of the following):
- Benefactor LM87
- Benefactor Schlagen GT
- Benefactor SM72
3x Cash and RP:
- Terrorbyte Client Jobs
- Cayo Perico Series
- Every Bullet Counts Adversary Mode
2x Cash and RP:
- Junk Energy Time Trials
All these bonuses in Los Santos this week eliminate the need to rely on GTA Online money glitches.
List of new vehicles at car showrooms and more in the latest GTA Online weekly update (May 30-June 5, 2024)
Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom:
- Benefactor Feltzer
- Benefactor Schafter LWB
- Benefactor XLS
- Benefactor Schafter V12
- Benefactor Stirling GT
Luxury Autos Showroom:
- Declasse Impaler SZ
- Vapid Aleutian
Podium Vehicle of the week:
- Pegassi Reaper
LS Car Meet Prize Ride:
- Pegassi Infernus Classic
HSW Premium Test Ride:
- Benefactor Stirling GT HSW
Test Track Vehicles for the week:
- Benefactor Surano
- Benefactor Streiter
- Benefactor Feltzer
Time Trials for the week:
- Supers Premium Race – Taking Off
- HSW Time Trial – Terminal
- Regular Time Trial – Raton Canyon
Salvage Yard Vehicles:
- Vapid Hustler
- Hijak Ruston
- Enus Paragon R
Players can still buy the Benefactor Krieger from the Legendary Motorsport website in the game.
List of items and vehicles on discounts in the new GTA Online weekly update
50% off:
- Service Carbine
40% off:
- Benefactor Feltzer
- Benefactor Schafter LWB
- Benefactor XLS
- Benefactor Schafter V12
- Benefactor Stirling GT
- Benefactor SM722
- Benefactor Schlagen GT
- Benefactor LM87
- Benefactor Terrorbyte
- Benefactor Terrorbyte Upgrades + Modifications
30% off:
- Executive Office Garages
With the upcoming GTA Online Summer Update 2024 expected to be released soon, players can take advantage of the abovementioned bonuses and discounts until next week.