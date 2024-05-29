3 best money glitches in GTA 5 Online that reportedly still work (2024)

Players often look for money glitches in GTA 5 Online because the game can be quite a grind, and glitches offer a shortcut to getting rich. Rockstar removed some popular god-mode glitches recently with a recent background update, but many are still active. These can, however, be quite risky, as exploiting them can get you permanently banned from the game.

We've compiled a list of working money glitches in GTA 5 Online as of May 2024.

Note: Players should attempt using GTA Online money glitches at their own risk.

Money glitches in GTA 5 Online that still work

1) Frozen money glitch

This is one of those money glitches in GTA 5 Online that allows you to get a vehicle for free. However, you need some amount of money in your in-game account so that you can buy a particular vehicle first. Once you've picked which vehicle you want to buy, finalize the purchase and choose a garage where you want to move it.

Now, the moment the game shows that it's been sold, disconnect your console from the Internet. Next, as you spawn into GTA 5 story mode, enter director mode and choose any bird. Go to a highway with high traffic density, like the Great Ocean Highway near Paleto Bay, and prepare to get hit by a passing vehicle.

Hold on to the character selection menu while flying directly towards this vehicle and release it on a different character the moment the bird hits, which can be tricky. If you do it correctly, you'll get a wasted screen and the game will try to reload. After a few minutes, when you hear the interaction menu open up while the screen remains black, press up on your D-Pad and tap X (PlayStation) to select.

When you get an alert for launching director mode, accept it and then exit to story mode. As you spawn in as a bird, start up an invite-only session in GTA Online and when you get back, you should have your money and the vehicle you bought. So, these money glitches in GTA 5 Online let you buy vehicles for free.

2) Boat House Money

This is one of many AFK (away from keyboard) money glitches in GTA 5 Online where you need to bookmark a custom job at the Rockstar Games website (from this link) and start up that job while in-game to earn the money. Unlike the previous method, this is much easier and lets you earn unlimited money and RP if you go AFK and keep playing it.

All you have to do is to start up the mission and keep shooting with any weapon in GTA Online. The best way is to use the Up-n-Atomizer and then put a rubberband on your controller so the game doesn't kick you out. The advantage of these money glitches in GTA 5 Online is that you can repeat this as many times as you want to make endless money.

3) Car duplication glitch

Car duplication glitches can also function as money glitches in GTA 5 Online, as you can sell a duped car to make money. For this glitch, you'll need to be in an invite-only session and choose a car of your liking, preferably an expensive one. Now, take the car and go to a Los Santos Customs mod shop, making sure your spawn location is set to the last location.

Head on but don't go inside yet; let the door open up and shoot the mechanic. Once he's dead, get in your vehicle and drive all the way to the modding station. Now, come out of LS Customs and register as a CEO. Return your vehicle to storage, ask your mechanic to bring it to you, and get inside it. Drive back to LS Customs, get out of your car, and choose to Bribe Authorities, which is a VIP ability.

As the timer begins, quickly go to Jobs > Rockstar Created > Versus > Air Force Zero V. As soon as the Job menu loads in, quit it, go back to your vehicle, and quit the game completely before the Bribe Authorities timer ends. Once you start up GTA Online again, the vehicle you used for this glitch will be duplicated, with the original one ending up in your garage.

