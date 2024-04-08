5 fastest ways to earn money in GTA Online after Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update

Learning the fastest ways to earn money in GTA Online is a must for every player as they can come in handy in emergencies. Rockstar Games offers numerous money-making methods in multiplayer and also added some new ones after the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update. However, most of the errands take time to generate profits. Therefore, players should try every money-making method depending on the situation.

This article lists five of the fastest ways to earn money in GTA Online you can use after the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions. The listing is not in any order.

5 of the fastest ways to earn money in GTA Online in 2024

1) Franklin Clinton’s Payphone Hits

The official poster for the Payphone Hits missions in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Payphone Hits is one of the most popular and fastest ways to earn money in GTA Online where you can get up to $45,000 every 10 minutes. Franklin Clinton assigns you with mini assassination missions that you must complete within the given time limit.

Keep in mind that the base payout for successfully completing these missions is $15,000. You can earn the extra $30,000 by following the exact instructions given for the mission. There are eight Payphone Hits missions where six can be done solo and the other two require at least one more player as your associate.

2) Nightclub Safe Locker

The Safe Locker is a hidden gem inside the Nightclub business that can help you become a millionaire in Grand Theft Auto Online very quickly. It is one of the best passive ways to earn money in GTA Online after the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update.

Your job is to keep the Nightclub business popular all the time. There are five bars of popularity and if you keep them all filled, the Safe Locker will generate $50,000 every 48 minutes. During the process, Rockstar also gives you the freedom to do other things to earn money in GTA Online.

3) Ammu-Nation Contract

The Ammu-Nation Contract is raining money this week as Rockstar Games is offering double money bonuses for all Bunker-related activities. Therefore, if you are looking for fast ways to earn money in GTA Online, do these contract missions.

The Bunker spawns a Bravado Duneloader loaded with extra weapons every 48 minutes. Your job is to deliver the truck to the assigned Ammu-Nation Store within 15 minutes. Each successful delivery will yield a solid $50,000 cash reward. While the process looks simple, look out for the enemies that chase you during delivery.

4) Salvage Yard Tow Truck Service

The official poster for the Tow Truck Service in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Salvage Yard Tow Truck Service is one of the most stable sources to earn money in GTA Online in 2024. As the name implies, you must tow NPC cars and bring them to your Salvage Yard for dismantling. Your staff will salvage the vehicle parts and you’ll make money.

The amount earned depends on the class of the towed vehicle. However, you can expect to earn between $30,000 and $40,000. It is one of the best ways to earn money in GTA Online while you’re engaged in other activities.

5) Auto Shop Client Jobs

While the Tow Truck Service requires you to bring NPC cars to your business, the Auto Shop Client Jobs is the complete opposite. To earn money in GTA Online through this method, you must service NPC vehicles and deliver them to their address.

Each successful delivery can earn you around $50,000. However, you must not damage the vehicles during delivery. While the Auto Shop staff comes in handy for deliveries, they are more prone to damaging the vehicles.

You can add an extra Car Lift inside your GTA Online Auto Shop business to spawn two cars simultaneously.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Have you tried these money-making methods in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion