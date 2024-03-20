5 beginner ways to earn money in GTA Online (post-Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update)

The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update introduced new ways to make money in GTA Online, and grinders are seen utilizing them daily. Rockstar Games offers a plethora of earning methods in the multiplayer game so that every player can make money for survival. However, most new players face difficulties in finding the best money-making methods. Some of them also require heavy investment beforehand.

Since new players do not have enough cash to invest, this article lists five best ways to make money in GTA Online after The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions.

5 best money-making methods for beginners after The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update in GTA Online

1) Complete The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid

The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid missions are a great way to make money in GTA Online after the recent gameplay update. Whether you play as a host or associate, Rockstar Games will reward you with plenty of cash after completing all six missions in the series. The host gets a solid $500,000 and some extra cash depending on their activities during the gameplay.

The Associates make less money than the host, but they get paid after every mission. Rockstar Games also offers an additional $250,000 for completing The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid the first time. It is associated with an in-game award of the same name.

2) Find G’s Caches

The G’s Caches have been a part of the game since February 2023, and they are a great earning source for GTA Online. It is a freemode collectible event that every player can do. The G’s Caches spawn at random locations every day, and you have to find and collect them.

Completing the collectible event will reward you with $16,000, free ammo, full snacks, and RP. To find the spawn location, look for a purple crate icon with a question mark on the GTA Online map. Once you reach there, search for the package and collect it. Keep in mind that collecting the package also attracts wanted levels sometimes.

3) Raid Stash Houses

Raiding Stash Houses is a fun activity in GTA Online and it also acts as a money-making source for beginners. Every day, you can find one raidable Stash House on the map with a purple house icon. You need to go inside it, find the locker code, and steal the package from the locker.

Considering new players do not own any businesses in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online, you can earn $30,000 and 1000 RP. However, the Stash Houses have enemies inside and outside (spawns later), and you must eliminate them to complete the event.

4) Daily Challenges

The Daily Challenges are a great earning source for all new players in GTA Online after The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update. Rockstar Games assigns three random tasks for each player every day. Completing them will reward you with a solid $30,000 and 5000 RP.

However, you can make more money in GTA Online by completing the Daily Challenges regularly. If you do them regularly for seven days, you’ll get a bonus reward of $150,000. If you continue the progress for 28 days, Rockstar Games will reward you an extra $750,000.

5) Junk Energy Skydives

The Junk Energy Skydives are a hidden treasure in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online that can make you rich if you grind them properly. Each of these skydive missions provides $5000 and you can complete 10 every day. If you do all 10, the game will reward you an extra $50,000.

Additionally, if you manage to pull all 10 jumps with Gold Medal, Rockstar Games will offer another $50,000. Therefore, every new player is advised to complete the Junk Energy Skydives regularly. Grinding these missions can make you a millionaire in GTA Online very quickly after The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update.

