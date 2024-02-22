5 money-making hacks every GTA Online beginner should know in 2024

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5 Online offers numerous opportunities for beginners, though navigating its features can be overwhelming. However, making money is one of the main goals in the game, and players prefer to get started as soon as possible. While there are a plethora of money-making methods in the game, the best ones require some investment.

Since most beginners are low on money, this article lists five money-making hacks every new player should know in 2024 to kickstart their journey.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions. The listings are not in any order.

Five best money hacks every GTA Online beginner must follow in 2024

1) Earn money by being an Associate

While Rockstar Games allows you to register as MC Club Presidents or CEOs to execute various money-making errands in GTA Online, you can also join other player’s organizations as an Associate. Since most beginners have little experience maintaining organizations, it is best to learn the methods by being an Associate.

GTA Online provides you a salary of $5000 every 15 minutes for acting as an Associate. Moreover, you’ll also get an extra cut for each job your leader completes with you. Additionally, if you remain close to the CEO or President, you’ll get a 200 RP bonus every minute.

2) Complete the Daily Challenges

Many new players are unaware that completing the Daily Challenges is one of the best ways to make money in GTA 5 Online. Rockstar Games assigns three tasks daily that you can access from the Interaction Menu. Each task is unique and mostly doable by new players as well.

Once you complete all three Daily Challenges, you’ll get a one-time reward of $30,000 and 5000 RP. Moreover, if you complete these challenges daily, you’ll get an additional bonus of $150,000 and 20,000 RP. Lastly, if you keep the streak for 28 days, GTA Online will reward you an extra $750,000 and 50,000 RP.

3) Complete the Junk Energy Skydives daily

Similar to the Daily Challenges, Junk Energy Skydives are also recurring jobs that offer lucrative rewards in GTA Online. Rockstar Games includes ten skydiving missions every day that offer $5000 each. You’ll get another $50,000 as a bonus reward if you complete them all.

Moreover, if you complete all ten with a Gold Medal, Rockstar Games will provide you with another $50,000. The Junk Energy Skydives are a thrilling and fastest way to make money in Grand Theft Auto Online’s free roam.

4) Finish the collectible missions

The map of GTA 5 Online has many hidden collectibles you can gather to make money and complete various challenges. Some include Playing Cards, Action Figures, Movie Preps, LD Organic Products, Treasure Chests, etc. Each of these missions has various rewards that you can unlock while playing.

While they all offer money, some reward you with weapons, mission tools, discounts, and many others. Collectible missions are also a great way to spend time in GTA Online and gain RP. Every new player must grind them to level up quickly in the game.

5) Utilize the freebies

Rockstar Games offers various free items for all Grand Theft Auto Online players. Whether you play on current-generation consoles or PC and last-gen consoles, multiplayer games have many free things for you to collect. If you have the Criminal Enterprises Starter Pack, you can claim a free $1 million, various cars and motorcycles, and businesses to begin your money-grinding journey.

If you play the Grand Theft Auto 5 Expanded and Enhanced version, the Career Builder tool offers various tasks and challenges that reward you with many free items. Therefore, every new player must utilize these tools to progress quickly.

