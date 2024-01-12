5 fastest accelerating cars in GTA Online that could return in GTA 6

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5 Online has many fast-accelerating cars that improve the driving experience. While the community is still speculating about the cars that will appear in the upcoming game, Rockstar Games may also add cars from the current title. It should be noted that fast-accelerating cars are different from the fastest cars. While the latter can run faster than others, the former takes less time to reach their capable top speeds.

Nonetheless, this article lists five of the fastest-accelerating cars in Grand Theft Auto Online that could return in GTA 6.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Five fast-accelerating cars from GTA Online that Rockstar Games should bring back in Grand Theft Auto 6

1) Ocelot Virtue

The Ocelot Virtue is not only a fast-accelerating car but also one of the fastest cars in GTA 5 Online. It is an electric vehicle released with the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC. The features and futuristic design of the car make it a worthy vehicle to return in Grand Theft Auto 6.

The main USP of the Ocelot Virtue is that it is an Imani Tech vehicle in the game. Rockstar Games offers a Missile Lock-On Jammer, extra Armor Plating, a Remote Control Unit, and Slick Proximity Mine under the Imani Tech features. It is one of the best defensive vehicles in the game that can tank up to 12 homing missiles. The top speed and fast acceleration also make it very popular among players.

2) Obey Omnis e-GT

The Obey Omnis e-GT was already seen in the GTA 6 trailer. Therefore, it is safe to assume that Rockstar Games will also add it to the game's final version. It is an armored sports car that you can equip with Imani Tech features from the Agency Garage.

Similar to the Ocelot Virtue, the Obey Omnis e-GT is also an electric vehicle in GTA Online. Therefore, it ranks high among the fastest-accelerating vehicles in the game. After full upgrades, the car can tank up to 12 homing missiles, 12 sticky bombs, and 28 rounds of explosive bullets.

3) Lampadati Corsita

The Lampadati Corsita is one of the most prominent vehicles to return in Grand Theft Auto 6. It was added with the Expanded and Enhanced version release of the game and, therefore, has a high chance of returning. Despite being an ICE car, the vehicle ranks top among the fastest-accelerating cars in GTA Online.

The Lampadati Corsita is a sports car based on the real-life Maserati MC20. While its base top speed is 101.19 mph (162.85 km/h), a fully upgraded Corsita can reach 131.30 mph (211.31 km/h). Expert drivers can also finish a lap in 1:02.262 minutes.

4) Coil Cyclone II

The Coil Cyclone II is a Hao’s Special Works Upgradable car in GTA Online. The community is highly expecting HSW features to return in GTA 6. Therefore, the Cyclone II is also a worthy vehicle to return in the upcoming game.

It is an electric vehicle with a normal top speed of 119.25 mph (191.91 km/h). However, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S users can push the limit to 141.00 mph (226.92 km/h). The car is also popular for its fast acceleration, which helps it to finish a lap in 1:00.260 minutes.

5) Grotti Itali RSX

The Grotti Itali RSX is one of the most popular vehicles in even in 2024. It is one of the fastest sports cars in GTA Online due to its powerful V12 engine and quick acceleration. The vehicle is also highly customizable and will fit the aesthetics of Vice City perfectly.

Even though it does not have HSW upgrades, it can reach a top speed of 135.30 mph (217.74 km/h). The Itali RSX is one of the best cars for daily commuting. Expert racers can also finish a lap within just 1:00.928 minutes.

Follow Sportskeeda for more.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you want Rockstar to add these cars in GTA 6? Yes No 0 votes