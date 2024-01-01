5 features from past GTA titles that should return in GTA 6

There is no doubt that GTA 6 is one of the most hyped games of 2025, and fans are eagerly waiting for its release date. Rockstar Games showcased significant improvements over its past projects in the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer, which increased the community’s expectations even further. While most fans are looking forward to trying the new features, the studio should also consider bringing back some old features.

This article lists five remarkable features from previous Grand Theft Auto titles that Rockstar Games should reintroduce in GTA 6.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

5 old features that should be added to GTA 6 gameplay

1) Single-player DLCs

Single-player DLCs are among the most requested things within the Grand Theft Auto community. The demand has increased even more after leaks revealed that Rockstar Games canceled eight DLCs for GTA 5 Story Mode. The studio released two story-based DLCs for Grand Theft Auto 4, and the same should be considered for the upcoming game as well.

Since the current title has been receiving updates for over a decade, the community strongly believes that Grand Theft Auto 6 will not have a successor for at least two decades. Although this is just speculation, the studio should consider releasing single-player DLCs to keep the upcoming game fresh.

2) Snacking

Snacking is one of the most important requirements during gameplay. Similar to Grand Theft Auto Online, Rockstar Games should consider adding snacking as a feature in GTA 6 Story Mode. The current single-player title lacks this, making reviving health very difficult at times.

Rockstar Games should also bring back interactable street vendors similar to GTA 4. They play a vital role in keeping players alive throughout the game. Since the HD Universe Vice City has highly detailed environments, adding street vendors and eateries will be a good move. Players should also be able to carry snacks in their weapon inventory.

3) Multiple locations

Rockstar Games should bring back open-world maps with multiple islands and locations. The studio followed this tradition up until Grand Theft Auto 4. However, the almost entire game of Grand Theft Auto 5 takes place on one single huge island. The GTA 6 story should include multiple islands and locations, allowing players to explore more areas.

Similar to older games, Grand Theft Auto 6 should keep other locations locked at the beginning. This increases curiosity among players, giving them more reasons to get to the undisclosed locations. While the 2022 leaks disclosed the inclusion of multiple cities, fans cannot be sure of this until the release of the official map.

4) Unlocking new abilities

Rockstar Games should reintroduce new unlockable abilities in the upcoming game. The 3D Universe games have special side missions that unlock new abilities for the protagonists. The GTA 6 protagonists should also be allowed to complete missions such as pizza delivery, firefighting, taxi driving, etc., to unlock new abilities.

These new abilities should differ from the special abilities that come standard for each protagonist. The unlocking process also increases the gameplay length, keeping players engaged for hours.

5) Mini-games

Mini-games are a great way to kill time in Grand Theft Auto games. Rockstar Games included various types of mini-games in older titles. While they can keep players busy for hours, finding them is also a thrill of its own. Therefore, the studio should consider adding mini-games across various locations in the GTA 6 map.

The franchise has some of the best mini-games, such as darts, bowling, pool, arcade games, and many others. GTA 6 should bring back most (if not all) of them so that players can enjoy leisure time aside from playing the main story missions. A dating mini-game could also be a significant addition since Jason and Lucia already appear to be in a relationship.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you want Rockstar to bring back these features in GTA 6? Yes No 0 votes