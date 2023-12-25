GTA 5 leak disclosing unreleased DLCs and map stuns the gaming industry

While the gaming industry has been facing a series of leaks recently, another blow was delivered to GTA developer Rockstar Games as Grand Theft Auto 5’s source code has been rumored to have been leaked. According to various reports, the leaked source code included details about unreleased single-player DLCs and an early version of the in-game map. However, the gaming studio has yet to officially acknowledge the leaked information.

Rockstar Games has been the victim of several leaks in the past year, and the new leaks have distressed the community, especially PC players.

Leaks disclose Rockstar Games’ unreleased extensions for GTA 5 single-player and a map design

The GTA 5 source code leaks first came to the limelight on December 25, 2023. Immediately after that, gaming communities across Reddit and X (formerly Twitter) were filled with various intricate details from the leaks.

A Redditor named TranscendentalLove (u/TranscendentalLove) shared a screenshot on r/GamingLeaksAndRumours disclosing the names of eight DLCs that Rockstar Games had planned for Grand Theft Auto 5. They are as follows:

SP Assassination Pack

SP Manhunt Pack

SP Norman Pack

Agent Trevor

Relationship Pack

SP Enterprise Pack

Prologue DLC

LibertyV DLC

A screenshot of the leaked GTA 5 source code (Image via 4Chan)

Another user named Obelisk7777 (u/Obelisk7777) shared a leaked screenshot of an early version of Grand Theft Auto 5’s map. The image showed the area of Los Santos County with several areas missing. Some of the areas were also marked red, but the purpose behind the demarcation is still unknown.

The leaked map of Los Santos County (Image via Imgur)

While the above information is new, the source code of Grand Theft Auto 5 was rumored to have leaked in September 2022. The GTA 6 leaker Arion Kurtaj previously claimed to have sold the source code to the highest bidder. No more information was disclosed about the matter for over a year, until Christmas morning of 2023, when explicit details of the source code began to surface on the internet.

The community is now worried about what those with ill intent may do with the official version of the game after gaining access to the code that runs it. The PC player base is especially worried as Grand Theft Auto Online has always been prone to digital exploits on the platform.

However, readers are advised to wait for an official statement from Rockstar Games on the matter.

