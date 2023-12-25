GTA 5 source code leaks online, giving Rockstar a huge blow on Christmas: Report

After Insomniac’s leak incident, it seems that GTA 5 developer Rockstar Games has been targeted next by leakers. According to a report by popular YouTuber SKizzle on X earlier today, the entire source code of Grand Theft Auto 5 has been leaked publicly. The leak also revealed data related to Bully 2 and the next Grand Theft Auto title codenamed Project Americas.

GTA 5 source code leak potentially ruins Christmas for both Rockstar Games and fans

As can be seen in the aforementioned post, @SKizzleAXE even shared a screenshot of the leaked GTA 5 source code, confirming the legitimacy of the report. According to the details, Rockstar was also working on a supposed sequel to the highly acclaimed Bully video game.

Another report on X claims that the source code has been leaked in a Discord server, the name of which has not been disclosed to avoid spreading the data.

A fan who goes by the name "Agent" also shared their part of the GTA 5 source code leaks and some of the images of Rockstar Games’ RAGE engine on X. However, their post has now been taken down.

The source code of GTA 5 was supposedly leaked last year alongside the leaked footage. However, it was never made public until now. This is a huge data loss for the developer and could have implications for both current players as well as future players of the series.

Popular online reporter Gaming Detective (@that1detectiv3) also emphasized the potential impact of the leaked source code, which may even result in delays for the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 by Rockstar Games.

Rockstar Games hasn’t addressed the leak at the time of writing this article. Fans are requested to appreciate the hard work the developers put into their video games and avoid spreading the leaked source code further.

Another developer, Insomniac Games, recently faced a huge data leak that revealed a fully downloadable unreleased Wolverine video game, along with details about their upcoming titles.

With all the ongoing GTA 6 controversy and the Insomniac data breach, it seems like the worst holiday season for developers as well as gamers around the globe.

