Midnight Club 5 data found in leaked GTA 5 source code: Report

The GTA 5 source code leak has been one of the most surprising revelations this holiday season, and it seems that data miners are still digging up new information from it. According to an X post by @mnm345x on December 25, 2023, Midnight Club 5 video game data has been found in the Grand Theft Auto 5 source code.

The report also revealed an unreleased Agent and a Grand Theft Auto video game that were once under development.

GTA 5 source code reveals Midnight Club 5, Agent, and more

As seen in this post by @mnm345x, the GTA 5 source code consists of data for some unreleased projects by Rockstar Games. These include:

Midnight Club 5

Agent

Bully 2

Grand Theft Auto Tokyo

While there’s not much information about Midnight Club 5, an early map design of the Agent is surfacing on the internet, as can be seen below:

According to Gaming Detective, it looks like a Cold War spy game that was scrapped late into development. Additionally, some early Bully 2 concept art has surfaced on the internet since the source code leak incident:

None of these games have been released or announced in the last 10 years, leading to speculation that they might be canceled to support the current GTA 5 Online.

The leaked GTA 5 source code data also revealed cut endings for Michael De Santa and Trevor Philips that were way more brutal than the released ones. According to a report by a fan, here's how the two protagonists were supposed to die in the game’s ending:

Michael was supposed to be dropped onto a Police chopper’s blade by Franklin

Trevor was supposed to be frozen by liquid nitrogen and smashed with a 2x4 driven by Michael

On December 25, 2023, some canceled DLCs for the game have been found in the leaked source code:

Manhunt Relationship Norman Enterprise Assassination Prologue Agent Trevor Liberty City

Rockstar Games hasn’t addressed the source code leak incident yet, so fans are advised to take these reports with a grain of salt.

With the source code getting leaked and a GTA 6 voice actor seemingly being found, there's a lot to decipher for the series' fans.

