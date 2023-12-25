All 8 canceled GTA 5 story mode DLCs, as per the source code: Report

The recent GTA 5 source code leaks have been a massive shock for Rockstar Games, releasing much of the game's information. This devastating hack has disclosed that the developers have been working on around eight DLCs for the single-player mode that got scrapped and never released. However, some sources have found that there are a total of eight DLCs that were supposed to come out.

This new revelation has taken the Grand Theft Auto community by storm as fans have been requesting Rockstar Games to roll out new content for the single-player campaign for a long time. While the online multiplayer mode gets a steady stream of updates, the campaign gets mostly ignored.

This leak makes it even more heartbreaking to see that the studio could have released eight new events for the game but didn't do it for some reason. This article will list all the eight DLCs that were supposed to roll out.

The GTA 5 source code leak has revealed information about the canceled DLCs

As mentioned, the recent GTA 5 source code leak has released the codes and other sensitive game files, and the community is using them to uncover more information about the game. Eight DLCs were supposed to roll out for the single-player campaign mode.

The situation is quite serious because a GTA 6 hacker was recently sentenced, and then the studio got hacked again. Here is the list of all the DLCs that were either canceled or modified and released for Grand Theft Auto Online instead:

Manhunt

Agent Trevor

Assassination

Liberty City

Relationship

Prologue

Enterprise

Norman

Out of these eight, some became heists and other events in the online multiplayer mode. According to @GTAVInewz on X (formerly Twitter), some of them were released for Grand Theft Auto Online under a different name. These are the ones that allegedly got changed:

Agent Trevor -- The Doomsday Heist

Prologue -- North Yankton Expansion

LibertyV -- Liberty City in GTA 5

According to another comment, Rockstar Games was planning to release one DLC for each protagonist and then roll out another one focused on Liberty City. However, all these plans got scrapped, and the information was revealed in the recent leak.

Unfortunately, the current situation is in a sorry state for Rockstar Games and the community as the leaks reveal more information about the game and what it could have been if the developers had not scraped most of these ideas. Here are some of the fan reactions to this news:

Apart from all the chaos that the recent source code leak has caused, the rumors about the rumors about alleged GTA 6 voice actor are also keeping the community busy and distracted for the time being.

