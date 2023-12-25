After Ana Esposito, Manni L. Perez is rumored to be GTA 6's Lucia

GTA 6 fans have been trying their best to uncover the voice actor behind the alleged protagonist Lucia, and it seems that they finally have a solid lead. Many fans on the internet have suggested that Manni L. Perez could be the actress behind the upcoming character as she looks and sounds exactly like her. Some even shared clips of Manni L. Perez that hint at her involvement in Rockstar’s next title.

Before Manni L. Perez, Ana Esposito was rumored to be the voice actor behind GTA 6’s Lucia.

GTA 6 Lucia voice actor now seems to be Manni L. Perez and not Ana Esposito

Expand Tweet

As can be seen in the aforementioned X post, one fan with the username @_Dyllie_ shared a comparison between the Manni L. Perez and the GTA 6 Lucia character from the game’s official trailer. Apart from a strong facial resemblance, the report shared an interview clip in which the alleged actress denied any involvement in a voice-over role for the Grand Theft Auto series.

However, in a different interview, she claimed that she has been transitioning into voice-over and motion capture, stirring up the rumors of her being the voice actor of Lucia.

Expand Tweet

Dyllie further shared a side-by-side comparison of the Lucia and Manni L. Perez:

Expand Tweet

Another fan, @jericho681, shared a clip from Law and Order where the actress Manni L. Perez played a role. They stated that the GTA 6 character is in good hands if the alleged actress does the voice-over for the protagonist.

Expand Tweet

This is not the first time fans have speculated about who's voicing Lucia. Previous rumors suggested that Ana Esposito was the actress behind the fictional character. Fans even shared a direct comparison between the two, as can be seen below:

Expand Tweet

Neither actress has confirmed to be involved in the upcoming Grand Theft Auto video game, and Rockstar Games has not shared any details either. Fans are requested to take every rumor with a pinch of salt until official information becomes available in 2024 or later.

The game is scheduled to be released sometime in 2025 for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles.

With the recent controversy surrounding the game and the GTA 5 source code being leaked, fans of the series have a lot on their plate.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Which actress do you think looks more like GTA 6's Lucia? Manni L. Perez Ana Esposito 0 votes