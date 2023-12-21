GTA Online Gooch is back in Los Santos: Everything you need to know

The GTA Online Christmas update has introduced plenty of new additions and reintegrated several old ones for a limited time. After players requested Rockstar Games to add snow to the game to complement the festive season, developers rolled out the weekly update to bring back the hazy and frosty weather.

While players are encouraged to explore and discover on the Los Santos map, most of them are looking out for the Gooch. This knock-off Grinch is a returning menace that steals your money and snacks.

However, it also leaves behind cool gifts, so catching him is worth the time and effort. This article will guide the players on locating and killing the Gooch and everything else about him.

Killing the Gooch in GTA Online is a game of patience

The GTA Online weekly update has been a blast so far. It has added snow and a couple of new vehicles, and fans are enjoying the scenery. However, if they are looking for the Gooch, it's crucial to make some preparations.

Similar to last year, those trying to locate and kill the Gooch must follow a few steps and meet some prerequisites before the ape-like character spawns on the map. Given below is a list of essential steps:

Join any GTA Online lobby

Ensure there are at least two players present.

Carry money and some snacks in the pocket to lure the Gooch

Patiently wait in the lobby for around 48 minutes (real life time).

Once all these conditions are met, the Gooch will suddenly spawn in front of the players in a puff of smoke and push them down. It will then rob them of their money and snacks.

The goal is to chase down the monster and kill it by any means necessary. Players will be able to find him as a red dot on the mini-map. They can try to kill him using the GTA Online Snowball Launcher. However, this will be a time-consuming task. After taking it out, players will have their money and snacks returned to the inventory.

As mentioned before, Gooch leaves behind some gifts, with last year's encounter presenting a cool mask as a reward. This time, the beast will leave a full-on suit upon dying. It is a rare outfit that can be obtained through this event that players can even wear during snowball fights in the game.

Grand Theft Auto fans must note that the Gooch event will only last for a short amount of time, similar to the snowmen collectibles in GTA Online. So, anyone interested in obtaining the rare outfit should hurry up and take out the monster before it's too late.

