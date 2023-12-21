GTA Online Snowball Fights: How to play, double rewards, and more

Snowball Fight Deathmatches have been added to GTA Online as part of the Happy Holidays event that went live earlier today, December 21, 2023. These multiplayer matches can be started via the pause menu's Jobs list. Rockstar Games has added five types of Snowball Fight Deathmatches, and each of them is offering double rewards (2x cash and RP) through January 3, 2023.

Their rules are very straightforward, and they are quite fun to play with friends or even strangers; hence, one should definitely consider participating in it. For those interested, here is a closer look at the new Snowball Fight Deathmatches.

Everything to know about GTA Online Snowball Fight Deathmatches

The GTA Online Happy Holidays event has introduced five Snowball Fight Deathmatches to the multiplayer, each of which can involve between four and 12 players grouped into two teams.

The goal is to score points by knocking out rivals. For this, each participant must use snowballs. Some Snowball Fight Deathmatches involve throwing snowballs by hand like one would do grenades, whereas others let gamers use the newly added Snowball Launcher.

This is what the Snowball Launcher looks like (Image via Rockstar Games)

A successful hit results in a knockout and awards one point. You can use the various cover options in the play area to avoid getting hit; however, being stationary will make you an easy target. Therefore, you must try to keep moving. Once the match timer runs out, the team with the most points is the declared winner.

How to start a Snowball Fight Deathmatch in GTA Online?

The Rockstar Created Deathmatch Playlist (Image via Rockstar Games)

You can start a Snowball Fight Deathmatch from Grand Theft Auto Online's pause menu Jobs playlist. For those unaware, here is a step-by-step guide for the same:

Step 1 - Enter the game's pause menu

- Enter the game's pause menu Step 2 - Go to the tab labeled "Online"

- Go to the tab labeled "Online" Step 3 - Click on Jobs

- Click on Jobs Step 4 - Select Play Job

- Select Play Job Step 5 - Select Rockstar Created

- Select Rockstar Created Step 6 - Scroll down to Deathmatches

- Scroll down to Deathmatches Step 7 - Select any Snowball Fight Deathmatch from the playlist

Each Snowball Fight Deathmatch takes place at a different location in Los Santos.

Snowball Fight - Iced Skating - Vespucci Canals

- Vespucci Canals Snowball Fight - Line in the Snow - Near Alamo Sea

- Near Alamo Sea Snowball Fight - Merry Lil Hipsters - Mirror Park

- Mirror Park Snowball Fight - Snow Ballas - Davis

- Davis Snowball Fight - Snow Way Out - Blaine County

Different locations offer a different type of challenge, making this content fresh and interesting.

