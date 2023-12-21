GTA Online Happy Holidays Hauler: How to collect free gifts everyday

The Happy Holidays Hauler event debuted in GTA Online on December 21, along with the Happy Holidays update. Players can acquire a bunch of free items by participating in it, such as cash, ammunition, and snacks, as well as eCola and Sprunk Festive Sweaters. To acquire these bonuses, one must follow the Happy Holidays Hauler across Los Santos and Blaine County and pick up the gifts that it drops.

However, there are a few prerequisites to spawning this Happy Holidays Hauler event. The following section will take a look at how one can get free gifts from it every day through January 3, 2023.

The GTA Online Happy Holidays Hauler drops free gifts every few minutes

The Happy Holidays Hauler event involves a holiday-themed Hauler truck driving across Los Santos and Blaine County on a set course, dropping a free gift every one minute and 30 seconds. The item can be collected by simply walking or driving over it.

The dropped free gift can offer cash, ammunition, snacks, or an eCola or Sprunk Festive Sweater. Hence, you must follow the Happy Holidays Hauler added with this GTA Online weekly update to try and collect these items.

The rewards these free gifts might offer are random, making it impossible to guess what item you'll get from them.

The eCola and Sprunk Festive Sweaters (Image via YouTube/ GTA Series Videos)

The Happy Holidays Hauler event is triggered automatically in both Public and Invite Only sessions. However, two players will need to be in the session for it to begin. It can take some time for the event to start.

This is what the Happy Holiday Hauler looks like (Image via YouTube/ GTA Series Videos)

The Truck begins in Los Santos' Legion Square and travels along the highway passing through areas like Paleto Bay. Here is an image depicting the Happy Holiday Hauler's set course in the Rockstar Games title:

The Happy Holiday Hauler's course is marked in purple (Image via gtalens.com/)

Other players might also attempt to collect the dropped presents in Public sessions, so you will have to be quick. Playing in an Invite Only session with a friend can make the task of obtaining them easier.

In addition to the Happy Holidays Hauler event, Rockstar has added a Yeti Hunt event through which you can unlock the Yeti Outfit in GTA Online. Snowmen are back as well, and you can destroy them to get cash and The Snowman outfit.

Furthermore, the Snowball Launcher, Candy Cane, and some clothing items are being rewarded to Grand Theft Auto Online players. These can be unlocked by just logging into the multiplayer this week and will be added to your inventory upon doing so.

