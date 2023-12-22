All 5 Yeti Hunt clue locations in GTA Online

The GTA Online Yeti Hunt is a brand-new treasure hunt-like event that is part of the game's The Chop Shop DLC drip-feed content. Rockstar Games added it with the Happy Holidays update on December 21, 2023, allowing players to find the mythical creature and even unlock the Yeti Outfit. However, the task is not simple, and one must find some clues before going head-to-head with Yeti.

To help players with this tiresome task, this article lists all Yeti Hunt Clue locations that they have to explore in GTA Online.

GTA Online Yeti Hunt clues: All map locations quick guide

The latest GTA Online weekly update allows players to find the mythical creature, Yeti, in the brand-new Yeti Hunt event. As the name suggests, it is a hunt where one has to find clues to get to the creature in the game.

To get started, players first need to go to the north side of the map, right above the Fort Zancudo area. Once there, they will get a text message from Tanner, which reads:

“Hey. You a hunter? You better be. Cuz there’s something in those woods. And it ain’t a bar. Trust me. Damn thing nearly killed me once. They’ll say you’re crazy till you get this hide. Then you’ll be laughing all the way to the bank.”

This will trigger a big circle on the map, pointing out the area that includes all clues. There are five different clue locations that one must find to complete the event and unlock the GTA Online Yeti Outfit:

1/5 Yeti Hunt clue locations in the game (Image via TGG/YouTube)

2/5 Yeti Hunt clue locations in the game (Image via TGG/YouTube)

3/5 Yeti Hunt clue locations in the game (Image via TGG/YouTube)

4/5 Yeti Hunt clue locations in the game (Image via TGG/YouTube)

5/5 Yeti Hunt clue locations in the game (Image via TGG/YouTube)

Each clue will reward players with a sum of $10,000. One can earn $50,000 in this Yeti Hunt by finding all five clues.

Once all clues are found, players must go to a specific circled area on the map between 9:00 pm and 6:00 am, and they will meet the Yeti. The creature will sprint toward them to kill them, so they must defeat it as soon as possible.

Killing the Yeti will reward players an extra $50,000, along with the Yeti Outfit. While it will be a bit tough to eliminate it, the best tactic is to keep running and shooting at it. Sticky Bombs, Shotgun, and LMGs are also effective against the creature.

The Yeti Outfit can then be equipped from the Wardrobe selection in the Outfit Festive category. Players can also unlock a Snowman outfit by completing the GTA Online Snowmen collectible event during the Holidays.

With the Weazel Plaza Shootout also available this holiday season, it seems to be the perfect way to celebrate Christmas and New Year while waiting for Grand Theft Auto 6.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you find this week's update worth playing the game? Yes No 0 votes