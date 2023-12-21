How to unlock the Yeti Outfit in GTA Online Happy Holidays Event

The Happy Holidays Event is live in GTA Online and has added some interesting events as well as collectibles to this title. One of the latter is the Yeti Outfit, which can be unlocked after completing a Yeti Hunt. To acquire it, players must first find some clues in a search area. Getting all hints triggers a Yeti attack at night, and defeating the mythical beast unlocks the Yeti Outfit.

This quest also offers in-game cash along with the collectible; hence, players should definitely consider participating in it. With that said, let's take a closer look at how to unlock the Yeti Outfit in the Happy Holidays Event.

GTA Online guide: How to unlock the Yeti Outfit in the Happy Holidays Event

December 21's GTA Online weekly update has added a Yeti Hunt quest that can be triggered by driving between Fort Zancudo and Paleto Bay.

While doing so, you will receive a text from Tanner informing you about the hunt. A search area will then get marked on your map, and you must look for five clues inside it.

The Yeti Hunt search area is between Fort Zancudo and Paleto Bay (Image via YouTube/ Digital Car Addict)

You don't have to find them in any specific order, and the following images should help in locating them easily in Grand Theft Auto Online:

Yeti Hunt Clue 1/5 (Image via YouTube/ Digital Car Addict)

Yeti Hunt Clue 2/5 (Image via YouTube/ Digital Car Addict)

Yeti Hunt Clue 3/5 (Image via YouTube/ Digital Car Addict)

Yeti Hunt Clue 4/5 (Image via YouTube/ Digital Car Addict)

Yeti Hunt Clue 5/5 (Image via YouTube/ Digital Car Addict)

Upon finding a clue, stand near it and press the button prompted in the top-left corner of your screen to investigate it. Press the button again to stop, and this will register the clue. Rockstar Games is rewarding $10,000 for each hint you find and investigate.

Once all clues have been registered, the Yeti will attack you in the search area between 9 pm and 6 am (in-game time). Defeating the beast won't be easy and will require a lot of ammunition. However, you can use explosives to make this task easier.

After the Yeti has been defeated, you will be rewarded $50,000, and the Yeti Outfit will be unlocked. You can find it in the Outfits: Festive section of your wardrobe.

The Yeti Outfit (Image via YouTube/ Digital Car Addict)

That said, The Yeti Outfit is not the only cosmetic that has been added to this title with the Happy Holidays Event. 25 GTA Online Snowmen have spawned across Los Santos and Blaine County, and you can destroy them to unlock The Snowman outfit and some in-game cash.

Rockstar is also offering some free items like the Snowball Launcher, Candy Cane, and more that can be acquired by just logging into GTA Online this week.

