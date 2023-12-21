GTA Online Podium Vehicle & Prize Car (December 21 to January 3, 2024)

The latest GTA Online Podium Vehicle and Prize Ride cars have been revealed, giving players another opportunity to collect two free automobiles. This time's Podium Vehicle is the Vapid Clique, a two-seater classic muscle car. Additionally, you can obtain another two-door muscle car, the Declasse Tampa Coupe, as the Prize Ride of the week.

That said, let’s learn more about the new GTA Online Podium Vehicle and Prize Ride cars.

GTA Online Podium Vehicle: A brief about the Vapid Clique muscle car

The Vapid Clique being offered as the Podium Vehicle for the week through the latest GTA Online weekly update is a blessing for classic car lovers. The vintage vehicle is primarily inspired by the 1951 custom Ford Club Coupe built by Bruce Leven and has also taken some design cues from the Volvo Amazon for its taillights and side trim.

Performance-wise, the Vapid Clique runs on a single-cam V8 engine with a four-speed gearbox in an FR layout. For a 50s vehicle, it possesses impressive speed and handling. As tested by popular streamer Broughy1322, the vehicle can reach a top speed of 117.50 mph (189.10 km/h) and complete a lap in 1:06.868 seconds. Players can also use the handbrake to take sharp turns.

Those interested can visit The Diamond Casino & Resort and try the Lucky Win for a chance to claim the Vapid Clique for free by December 27, 2023.

GTA Online Prize Ride: A brief about the Declasse Tahoma Coupe muscle car

While the Declasse Tahoma Coupe is not really a new vehicle added with the GTA Online Chop Shop update, the two-seater muscle car is still a good choice for classic car enthusiasts. It has taken design inspiration from various real-life models for different body parts, such as:

Chevrolet Monte Carlo (1978-1980) – Overall design

Chevrolet Monte Carlo (1977) – Grille

Chevrolet Caprice (1971) – Headlights

Pontiac Bonneville (1982-1986) – Tail lights

Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme coupe (1978-1980) – C-pillar

On the performance front, the Declasse Tahoma Coupe is powered by what seems to be a single-camshaft V8 engine with a three-speed transmission. According to Broughy1322’s testing, the vehicle can attain a top speed of 112.25 mph (180.65 km/h) and complete a lap in 1:10.738 seconds.

While the vehicle suffers from slow acceleration, its performance can be improved by upgrading it with performance parts, making it a good competitor in the muscle car segment. You can also find various customization options to help you personalize the vehicle.

To get the vehicle, you need to win an LSCM Series race for three consecutive days.

As we await the release of Grand Theft Auto 6 later in 2025, it makes sense to collect as many cars as possible in the current game.

