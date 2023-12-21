GTA Online Snowmen collectibles are back: All map locations, rewards, and more

The GTA Online weekly update is here, and it has brought back the Snowmen collectibles with it. This is great news for everyone who was waiting for the snow- and Christmas-themed events in the game. Rockstar Games usually drops this update a few days before December 25 and has followed the routine.

Similar to the last time, they are spread across the map, and players will need to locate and destroy them if they wish to get their hands on the rewards. However, this can be trickier than most players expect.

This article will help you locate the snowmen, collect the rewards, and provide all the other important information.

Where to find the GTA Online Snowmen collectibles?

As mentioned before, the Snowmen are spread across the map after the recent GTA Online weekly update. Players will need to roam Los Santos, looking out for the snowmen and destroying them. After destroying 25, they will be able to collect the reward.

Below is a list of the 25 places to spot these snowmen during the ongoing event.

BJ Smith Recreational Centre, Chamberlain Hills (near the bench)

(near the bench) Goma Street, Vespucci Canals (near a bush at the corner of the road)

(near a bush at the corner of the road) 12 Sustancia Road, El Burro Heights (the front yard of the house)

(the front yard of the house) Legion Square, Downtown Los Santos (near the red square)

(near the red square) Decker Park, Vespucci Canals (on one of the ramps)

(on one of the ramps) De Santa Residence, Rockford Hills

Spanish Avenue, Hawick (between two houses)

(between two houses) East Mirror Dave, Mirror Park (near the fountain)

(near the fountain) East Mirror Dave, Mirror Park (in front of a house)

(in front of a house) Banham Canyon (behind a house down the stairs)

(behind a house down the stairs) Banham Canyon (atop a small hill overlooking the canyon behind a house)

(atop a small hill overlooking the canyon behind a house) Tongwa Valley (at the Tongva Drive and Zancudo Road intersection)

(at the Tongva Drive and Zancudo Road intersection) North Rockford Drive, Vinewood Hills (in front of a house)

(in front of a house) Dog Exercise Park, Vinewood Hills (near the slide)

(near the slide) Galileo Observatory, Vinewood Hills (near the staircase leading up)

(near the staircase leading up) Grand Senora Desert (in front of a house near the gas tank)

(in front of a house near the gas tank) Joshua Road, Grand Senora Desert (in front of the red house)

(in front of the red house) Martin Madrazo's Lock-up, Grand Senora Desert (near the abandoned warehouse)

(near the abandoned warehouse) Senora Desert Trailer Park, RON Alternates Wind Farm (in front of the trailer)

(in front of the trailer) Sandy Shores (near Trevor's trailer)

(near Trevor's trailer) Grapeseed Main Street (in front of a house)

(in front of a house) El Gordo Lighthouse, Mount Gordo (in front of Ursula's house)

(in front of Ursula's house) Up-n-Atom Diner, Procopio Beach (next to the signboard)

(next to the signboard) Paleto Boulevard, Paleto Bay (in a big yard at the back of a house)

(in a big yard at the back of a house) Great Ocean Highway, Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness (near the Sonar Collections Dock)

Taking all 25 snowmen in GTA Online will unlock the Snowman Outfit in the wardrobe and provide the players with $5,000 for each statue destroyed. On top of that, they will get an additional $125,000 at the end. This makes it a great opportunity for newbies to make extra cash while having fun in the snow.

Players can access the Snowman costume through their wardrobe in GTA Online once they complete the event. To equip the costume, follow these steps:

Go to the apartment Open the wardrobe Go to Outfits Click on the Festive option Select The Snowman outfit

It is recommended that players who want to obtain this special outfit in GTA Online should hurry up because the event will only last for a short time, and Rockstar will soon discontinue it. Fortunately, the developers have added several other attractions to the game with this festive update.

